Hawaii’s representative, Tulsi Gabbard, told Fox News presenter Sean Hannity in his program Monday that National Democratic Committee chairman Tom Perez should step down after the Iowa caucus’ delayed results.

Perez is the main culprit for the alleged failure of the Iowa Caucuses to quickly and accurately announce the nationwide winners.

Gabbard, who is running for president of the Democratic Party, said Perez had a “leadership mistake.”

“Voters in this area need to be confident that their votes will be counted and their votes heard,” said Gabbard. “Unfortunately (Perez) has failed to maintain this belief and trust.”

“We have a lot of primaries, a lot of elections between now and the Convention, and we need to be able to get back on track,” continued Gabbard.

Scott Eisen / Getty

DNC spokesman Brandon Gassaway told Newsweek: “Tom Perez will not go anywhere. He led us to victory in 2017, 2018 and 2019 and focuses on beating Donald Trump in 2020. He won’t be distracted by anything.”

Perez previously said he will not step down from his position, and CNNs Jake Tapper said on Sunday that the Democrats “won”.

“When I got in, my job was to rebuild our infrastructure and win elections,” said Perez. “When you do that, you sometimes have to make difficult decisions.”

“We are barely there and the fear is great because we have the most dangerous president in American history,” added Perez. “But here’s the good news. We won elections in 2017, 2018 and 2019. We’re better positioned to provide our candidate with an infrastructure for success than ever before.”

The results of the Iowa Caucuses were in disarray after the Iowa Democratic Party (IDP) leader, Troy Price, referred to as a “coding error,” influenced a voting app that was supposed to relay the results for tabulation. When the app failed, Iowa electoral district employees trusted a phone-based backup system that also failed and held callers for hours.

In this chaos, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg of Indiana and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders won the night of the gatherings, though results from all counties had not yet been released.

In the list, which was originally considered to be final and was published on Friday, Buttigieg was assigned 13 delegates from Iowa who gave him victory in the caucus. Sanders, who finished second, received 12 delegates.

In terms of percentages, the distance between Sanders and Buttigieg was only a tenth between the two points. Buttigieg received 26.2 percent of the valid votes, while Sanders received 26.1 percent.

However, both Sanders and Buttigieg have requested partial retaking of certain boroughs in Iowa. Recanvassing is a new comparison of the votes cast with paper documents from the selected districts to check the accuracy.

“In today’s Sanders and Buttigieg campaigns, requests for recapture have been made for 28 districts and 66 districts, a total of 85 after the duplicates have been resolved,” said a press release from the IDP. “In accordance with the IDP Delegate Selection Plan, the Recount / Recanvass Committee reviews requests to determine if each meets the required standard.”

