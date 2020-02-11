Advertisement

While Tulsi GabbardThe national poll floats around 1%, winning the Fox News Democratic primary with a long shot. The congresswoman from Hawaii, who has often complained about how rival networks such as CNN handled her campaign, appeared twice on Fox News last week, including a weekend hit in which she defended Donald Trump show off his accusation acquittal by Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and American ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland, both of whom testified during the work of the House. “Ultimately, whether people like it or not, there are consequences for elections,” Gabbard told the host Neil Cavuto on Saturday. “The president must make the decisions in his hand about whom he would like to serve in his cabinet.”

Gabbard’s most recent Fox hit took place on Monday evening, where she spent the eve of the New Hampshire primary Sean Hannity and complained that her fellow democrats were “afraid of taking part in this show.” During the interview, she called for the chair of the Democratic National Commission Tom Perez to resign because of the caucus debacle in Iowa and because his tenure has been colored by a “failure of leadership” and an inability to “maintain that faith and that confidence” in the process. Meanwhile, the Fox News host regretted her terrible “treatment” by the Democratic establishment and praised her “courageous” defense of Trump’s retribution against Vindman, who was escorted from the White House on Friday, and his brother, Yevgeny Vindman, he was fired from his role in the National Security Council.

Many of Gabbard’s Fox News hits during her presidential campaign had to do with defending the president, even though she was campaigning against him. Last October, when the House investigated Trump’s attempts to press Ukraine to dig up dirt Joe Biden began to warm up, Gabbard slammed the “very, very partisan” accusation that she insisted on merely “tearing apart an already divided country.” (She later voted “present” on the accusation articles). Although Gabbard criticized the targeted assassination of the president of Qasem Soleimani on Fox News, she also used appearances to Hillary Clinton “warlike” and responsible for those who “decided to vote for Trump because of what he said on the campaign track about ending stupid wars and bringing our troops home.”

Gabbard’s treatment of Trump deviates from the Obama years when she became Fox News as a democrat for basing on the government’s foreign policy and then president Barack ObamaThe refusal to use the terms “Islamic extremism” or “radical Islam”. Her recent praise for a Republican president and criticism of the established Democratic order, coupled with her decision not to go again for her conference chair, has fueled speculation that she is considering launching an independent bid or audition for a Fox News role.

