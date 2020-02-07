Advertisement

A coincidence of your taxes gives you many options. While it may be tempting to enjoy something that just makes you happy, the smart move is to use the money so that it pays off in the future. Here are six things you can do to make your tax refund work for you.

1. Save it for an emergency

The unexpected happens and is often associated with a price tag. Instead of a financial setback blowing up your budget or plunging you into debt, put your tax refund on a savings account for use in financial emergencies. With savings on car repairs, medical emergencies, or sudden job loss, you can avoid costly short-term loans or high-interest credit card fees. With your tax refund, you can easily set up a savings plan that gives you the certainty that you can use it immediately.

2. Reduce debt

Getting a substantial tax refund may seem like the perfect opportunity to go public or open a money market account, but this can only be true when you are out of debt. This is because the interest you pay on debt can erode the profits your money makes on investments.

For example, if you invest a $ 3,000 tax refund in a fund that offers an annual interest rate of 2%, you will earn $ 60 for the year.

However, if you have $ 3,000 on a credit card that has an 18% interest rate, you’ll pay $ 540 in interest for the year, more than wiping out your financial gain.

By paying off your debts first, you can cut your monthly expenses and later start putting money aside for investments.

3. Save for your retirement

Retirement may seem far away, but putting money in a Roth or a traditional IRA can also have short-term benefits. The contributions you make to a qualifying pension plan can be tax-deductible, up to $ 6,000 if you are under 50 (and up to $ 7,000 if you are 50 or older). These contributions can lower your taxable income and taxes. In the meantime, the money you invest can grow tax-free until retirement and give your older self better financial relief – not to mention the foresight that you’ve shown by saving for tomorrow instead of spending today.

4. Find college for your kids or grandchildren

It’s never too early to pay college for your kids. If you include your tax refund in a 529 plan, the savings can go up tax-free. You also do not pay income tax on withdrawals as long as you pay qualified expenses for higher education. From 2018 you can also pay private or public primary, middle and high school fees with 529 plans. Although you can’t deduct the money you put in a 529 from your federal taxes, in some states you can deduct your contributions from your state income taxes.

5. Put your money on the stock exchange

Would you like to see your tax refund grow? History suggests that the stock market could be a good place to invest. Equities offer a better return on investment than bonds, certificates of deposit or traditional savings accounts. Of course, the market goes up and down, which can make it risky for short-term investments. In the long term, however, the stock market has generally performed better than many other investments. To reduce the risk compared to owning individual stocks, you should invest in an index fund that combines multiple stocks into a portfolio that mimics the performance of a market index such as the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (S & P 500).

6. Upgrade your home

Using your tax refund for renovations can result in multiple dividends. By upgrading your windows, you can prevent the loss of cool air in summer and heat in winter, and lower your energy costs. If you replace old devices with new, energy-efficient models, you can also lower your electricity bill and save money. Modernizing your kitchen or bathroom may not only make living more comfortable, it can also add value to your home if you choose to bring it to market.

