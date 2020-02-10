Advertisement

In an advertising break during last night’s Academy Awards, Samsung gave viewers an unexpected first look at the previously announced Galaxy Z flip phone, which the company is set to officially unveil on Tuesday.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6pC6DQ_m3Wo [/ embed]

_



The appearance of the phone in Samsung’s commercial is consistent with previous leaks, with the device folded up, opened at different angles, and shown fully open. At one point, the phone will appear at a 90-degree angle on a flat surface while a Google Duo video call is taking place on the screen.

Advertisement

The display also provides a first look at the small, full-color digital screen on the back of the phone, which can display a caller’s ID, and includes touch sliders to answer and reject calls when the phone is folded. Two colors of the phone are displayed – purple and black. The advertising ends with the slogan “Change the shape of the future”.

The Galaxy Z Flip is said to have an ultra-thin glass screen that Samsung is said to have developed to avoid the display problems that plagued the Galaxy Fold. Still, Samsung doesn’t seem to have managed to iron out the usual folds of foldable phones – the fine print on the display reads, “There may be a small crease in the center of the main screen, which is a natural feature of the screen.”

The 6.7-inch Galaxy Z Flip is expected to be cheaper than the Galaxy Fold, which costs $ 1,980 in the U.S. The original fold was fraught with display issues, and Samsung hopes the flip won’t suffer a similar fate. There have been reports of problems with the hinges of the recently released Motorola Razr flip phone worth $ 1,499.

The Galaxy Z Flip will officially be launched along with the Galaxy S20 – three models are expected – at Samsung’s Unpacked event on February 11th in San Francisco.

There are no rumors that Apple plans to launch a foldable smartphone soon, but Apple is undoubtedly testing foldable devices and has patented some foldable display technologies.

Advertisement