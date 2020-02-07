Advertisement

We are finally free.

Twitter is currently in the midst of technical issues that prevent tweets from being sent by some users. Although I haven’t been able to send my 280-character tweets, which are always funny, in the past 10 minutes, a tweet was posted on the Twitter homepage after clicking the “Tweet” button.

I can still tweet. Ur everything wr0ng.

– Patrick O’Rourke (@Patrick_ORourke), February 7, 2020

Still, there still seem to be a number of users who suffer from the inability to tweet.

If you really need to share your cat’s picture now, there is hope. If you’re planning tweets, they’re apparently still being posted.

There should also be problems with retweets that always occur, although in my opinion this is more the case that this problem is a feature and not a glitch. Twitter without a constant stream of retweets is actually a comforting, welcome change on the platform.

It’s unclear when these issues will be fixed, but Twitter’s product manager, Patrick Traughber of Consumer Products, has recently tweeted that there are issues with a tweet that has since been deleted on the platform.

Update 02/07/2020 17:07 ET: Twitter is operational again, although the platform’s API status page still states that the issue is under investigation.

Source: Patrick Traughber @ptraughber

