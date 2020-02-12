Twitter yesterday hid a tweet from Vice President Mike Pence behind a “sensitive content” filter, meaning that it was placed behind a label that warns users that the tweet contains “sensitive material”. Twitter said the action was a mistake and has been corrected.

According to Twitter, the vice president’s tweet was “mistakenly marked as sensitive media” and the decision was reversed.

The problem was noted by VP Pence spokeswoman Katie Waldman.

"@Twitter, are you kidding me? Please tell me how sensitive a video from

day in New Hampshire," tweeted Waldman.

, @ Twitter are you kidding me? Please tell me how sensitive a video from @ Mike_Pence Day in New Hampshire is. pic.twitter.com/S0qYCjSsk7

– Katie Waldman (@VPPressSec), February 11, 2020

This is not the first time that Twitter has accidentally censored a member of the U.S. executive. A year after President Trump’s first term, an “angry customer support worker” was able to temporarily delete the President’s personal Twitter account. It later emerged that the employee was Bahtiyar Duysak, a Turkish-German employee who worked on a Twitter visa in the United States.

Errors with the “Sensitive Content” filter have also already occurred. The Drudge Report, an influential aggregation page for conservative news, once hid all of its tweets behind the filter. As a result, users who cited the account, including President Trump and his son Donald Trump Jr., also had their quote tweets filtered.

Users who want to view all “sensitive media” on Twitter can do so either by clicking on the warning sign or by switching to “Show media that may contain sensitive content” in their user settings.

