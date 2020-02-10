Advertisement

Twitter (twtr) – Retrieve report The results of the fourth quarter of 2019 gave the bullish shareholders reason to be pleased. Twitter reports an increase in users, steady sales growth and a cheaply valued share.

Overall, it is therefore too imperative to be ignored for a long time. Investors must take this name into account. Here’s why:

Healthy user growth

Twitter saw a strong increase in mDAU (monetizable daily active users) of 21% compared to the same period last year. This was the strongest jump in mDAUs in the past eight quarters. This helped sales grow 11% year over year. For the first quarter of 2020, Twitter forecasts an increase of 8% compared to the same period in the previous year.

Twitter’s revenue growth isn’t the fastest, especially when compared to other social media platforms. Nevertheless, shareholders are so used to receiving negative news from Twitter about their growth prospects at this point that any appearance of stable growth is welcome news for investors.

Spending continues to rise

As a reminder, Twitter’s Q3 2019 results were impacted by Twitter’s errors that affected advertisers ’ability to measure ad engagement.

When Twitter’s operating profit margin dropped to 15% of sales after 23% in the fourth quarter of 2018, investors were more than happy to give the company broad approval for these mixed results. Reasons for higher expenses included an increase in the number of employees and other growth-promoting investments.

Aside from the expenses listed above, Twitter expects capital expenditures to increase by approximately 50% compared to 2019. The main goal of this capital expenditures increase will be a new data center designed to support additional audience and revenue growth – – These investments will be in the second Weighted half of the year.

Long-term prospects are improving

Twitter’s CFO, Ned Segal, believes that Twitter’s growth funnel is due to the fact that users who haven’t been on the platform for a month or two, or even those who have never been on the platform, quickly board come and deal with interesting topics. Although extensive work has already been done on this occasion, Segal believes that more can be done to attract users.

CEO Jack Dorsey (who is also CEO of Square) adds that Twitter is different from other social media platforms and is more of a network of interests. It is special about Twitter that it helps users to find out what is currently happening around an interesting topic worldwide.

Dorsey notes that Twitter continues to push for users to follow a topic of interest as easily as following an account. Switching from onboarding to a rich timeline with interesting topics must go smoothly if users want to return to Twitter daily.

Assessment – Large safety margin

Twitter’s $ 29 billion market cap is favorable if the company can continue to achieve high single-digit growth rates with low percentage sales growth for teenagers.

Although Twitter ended 2019 with free cash flow of around $ 770 million, a decrease of around $ 850 million in 2018, Twitter’s balance sheet with around $ 4 billion in net cash offers enough leeway to re-establish itself as a healthy and growing platform.

In other words, Twitter trades 38 times lagging free cash flow and less when we consider its $ 4 billion net cash. It should also be noted that this is not income, but a clean free cash flow.

The bottom line

The strong growth of mDAU on Twitter shows that it continues to be seen as an extremely appealing platform. Given that Twitter is able to successfully monetize its users, which is reflected in a 20% increase in US advertising numbers, it is only a matter of time for investors to recognize this compelling opportunity.

