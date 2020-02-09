Advertisement

The 92nd Academy Awards gave Bong Joon Ho a historic win for his screenplay “Parasite”.

This is the first Oscar for South Korea and many social media users were thrilled with the win. The film is also nominated for the best picture and four other awards. The ABC cameras caught a sweet moment when the director admired his trophy as he went backstage.

Twitter users quickly responded to social media to tweet their praises:

The moment Bong Joon Ho looks at his Oscar is as honest as the story he wrote #Oscars pic.twitter.com/2MgJIgDsYV

– Sergio Osuna (@osuna_sergio) February 10, 2020

Bong Joon Ho looked at his Oscar was so cute, his smile makes me so happy

– Space Cadet (@eileeskye) February 10, 2020

We got home just in time to see Bong Joon-Ho and his co-author the best original screenplay for Parasite. So deserves what a brilliant film and screenplay.

– 🕷☭⁷ (@vegansuga) February 10, 2020

Bong Joon-ho, who looks proud of his #Oscar, is already a blessed moment # Oscar2020 pic.twitter.com/gM5NABrJiC

– Maxance Vincent (@MaxFromQuebec) February 10, 2020

I don’t know what was more delightful, Parasite won the best original script or how Bong Joon Ho looked at the Oscar he had just won when his cowriter spoke.

– Eleanor Stanley (@WhatEleanorSaw) February 10, 2020

If you feel bad, think of Bong Joon Ho at The Oscars! #Parasite #BongJoonHo pic.twitter.com/GXRgmcox34

– Fresh Take (@freshtakehub) February 10, 2020

YAY !!! Bong Joon-ho has officially won an Oscar! Hopefully it’s the first of many!

– Andrew August (@andrewaugustdc), February 10, 2020

As someone who has watched Korean shows and films and studied Hangul for over 10 years, I was overjoyed to see #Parasite and Bong Joon Ho win. Legit shouted lol #Oscars 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻

– Griselda Martín (@GriseldaMartin) February 10, 2020

Bong Joon Ho, who admires his Oscar, is literally the healthiest thing ever. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/rnaEFikdyz

– Lindsey Rainbolt (@ Lindsrainbolt) February 10, 2020

