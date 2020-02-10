Advertisement

Luke Trotman and Siânnise Fudge have quickly become one of the most popular couples in the Love Island 2020 villa. Although there is no shortage of drama this season, Luke makes headlines for various reasons. Last night the Darlington FC footballer was praised by Twitter users who asked Siânnise if it was OK to touch her in the hideout.

Both the Love Island participants and the fans who watched at home were thrilled when Luke and Siânnise had the opportunity to spend some time together alone last night (February 9). Although there is clearly no total privacy in the hideout (you still have the eyes of the nations turned on you), the couple seemed to be put up for a night out of the shared bedroom. And right at the start of the evening, while Siânise gave Luke a cute little lap dance, Luke asked if it was good to touch her, showing how easy it is to ask permission with your partner.

Unfortunately, Luke somewhat undermined this tender moment when he later revealed too many details about his night with Siânnise to the other boys. Regardless of his actions afterwards, Luke’s behavior in the hideout, however, was a learning moment that demonstrated how easy it is to set boundaries and ensure that your partner is comfortable in a physical relationship. And Love Island Twitter was here for …

Advertisement

We like to see it

It’s easy

Permission is sexy

A consensual king

The best boy

Advertisement