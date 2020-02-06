Advertisement

TORONTO –

Two Canadians have been removed from a quarantined cruise ship in Japan and sent to a hospital after a positive test for the corona virus.

They are among the 251 Canadians on the Diamond Princess who have been quarantined off the coast of Japan because of concerns about the virus.

Health officials in Japan said Thursday that 10 more passengers at the Diamond Princess tested positive for the virus, in addition to the 10 who had tested positive the day before.

“The health and safety of our guests and crew remains our top priority,” said Princess Cruises in a statement. “We continue to work closely with the Japanese Ministry of Health on all protocols and procedures while ensuring the comfort of our guests.”

The last 10 cases involved two Canadians, four Japanese residents, two Americans, a New Zealander and a Taiwanese person.

Princess Cruises identified the 10 people who had tested positive Wednesday as two Australians, three from Japan, three from Hong Kong, one from the United States and one from the Philippines.

All 20 of the infected passengers were transported to a hospital in Yokohama, a port city outside of Tokyo.

The ship and its 3,700 passengers and crew are expected to remain quarantined in their cabins for two weeks. The following two Diamond Princess cruises have already been canceled.

Rosemarie Yerex, a Canadian from Port Dover, Ont. who is on board the Diamond Princess, told CTV News that she and her husband spent nearly two days in her room.

“There is not much room here to climb the floor,” she said. “My husband and I are joking that we are just like John Lennon and Yoko Ono, we are in bed a lot.”

Yerex added that the cruise ship captain kept the passengers informed of what is going on and that the crew did their best to feed the passengers. The cruise ship has also provided passengers with free Wi-Fi to keep in touch with loved ones.

Despite the worrying situation, Yerex said she is not worried about the corona virus.

“I really don’t worry that much, simply because if you look at it statistically, more people die from the flu every year,” she said.

More than 3,600 people on board another cruise ship are screened in Hong Kong after three of its passengers tested positive for the virus.

Since the largest peak in the last 24 hours, the World Health Organization has infected 28,018 people with the corona virus, including 563 deaths.

With files from The Associated Press

