Two dolphins with gunshot and stab wounds were washed ashore on two beaches in Florida last week, officials said. Federal agencies award a $ 20,000 award to find out what happened.

According to the NOAA’s Office of Law Enforcement, biologists discovered a dead dolphin in Naples last week. You said the dolphin had a fatal wound from a bullet or a sharp object. Wildlife experts from the Emerald Coast spotted a dolphin with a ball on the left on the beach in Pensacola.

In May 2019, a dead dolphin with a fatal stab wound was found on Captiva Island near Fort Myers. This investigation is ongoing. Since 2002, at least 29 dolphins have been impaled or shot with weapons or arrows.

Under the Marine Mammals Protection Act, it is illegal to interact with wild dolphins in any form outside of scientific research. According to the NOAA website, this includes trying to swim, pet, touch, or respond to the animals.

Anyone with any information is asked to send the information to the NOAA enforcement hotline at 1-800-853-1964. All information can be left anonymous.

