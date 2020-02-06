Advertisement

Security sources believe that it is the craft of the prohibited outfit Ulfa (I) to register its relevance

Guwahati: Security for the Prime Minister’s visit to Assam on Friday was further increased after Assam police recovered two low-intensity improvised explosive devices (IEDs) from two commercial centers in Guwahati on Thursday.

The Prime Minister will travel to Kokrajhar to decorate the Bodo Peace Agreement celebrations.

Security personnel said they tracked down the two IEDs in Guwahati’s Pan Bazar and Paltan Bazar areas, based on information from an Ulfa (I) supporter arrested by police in the Tinsukia district of Upper Assam. He is said to have been ordered to build six IEDs.

Four of these IEDs were planted in Upper Assam, packed in plastic bags, and put into service on Republic Day, January 26. The remaining two were set up on February 1, but could not start.

The bomb disposal force has brought them to the Panikhaiti area, where they are detonated.

Guwahati’s police commissioner Munna Prasad Gupta pointed out that the IEDs were placed by Ulfa (I) cadres, perhaps to signal the group’s importance to peace in Assam.

On Wednesday, the police recovered five suspected handmade bombs from a location in Chhaygaon, Kamrup District (rural). The bombs were later defused in the Kukurmara area in Chhaigaon.

The discovery of explosive devices a day before the Prime Minister’s visit has given cause for concern in security circles, although it has ruled out any connection with the Prime Minister’s visit.

The Kokrajhar rally is billed as one of the largest in Assam history and as a “Thanksgiving” event to celebrate the Bodo peace agreement between the center, state government, and various factions of Bodo rebel groups led by the powerful All Bodo Students Union are supported (Absu). The place is 220 km west of Guwahati.

More than four lakhs from the Bodoland Territorial Area Districts (BTAD) and other parts of Assam are expected to take part in the rally, which will be operated by four special trains. The state government announced a holiday on Friday in the autonomous areas of Bodo.

The Thanksgiving ceremony on the Jangkhrithai Fwthar site in Kokrajhar is organized by nine Bodo organizations, including four factions from the National Democratic Front of Bodoland.

