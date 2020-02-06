Advertisement

Two Irish passengers are locked into their cabins on a cruise ship off the coast of Japan for fear of the corona virus.

They are among the thousands of passengers who are quarantined on the Diamond Princess for two weeks after the patients have tested positive for the infection.

The State Department is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.

China has reported that the number of coronavirus deaths increased by 73 to 563, with confirmed cases increasing by 3,694 to 28,018.

In the port city of Yokohama, Japan, health experts said 20 people on the cruise ship Diamond Princess were infected by the virus.

You will be dropped off when you moor the ship and taken to nearby hospitals for further examination and treatment.

The 3,700 people on board were faced with a two-week quarantine in their cabins. The ship had 2,666 passengers and 1,045 crew members.

Tests are still pending on 171 other people who had symptoms or had contact with a man who was diagnosed with the virus after leaving a separate ship in Hong Kong, the Ministry of Health said.

The passengers and crew on board the Hong Kong ship were also examined after three passengers were diagnosed with the virus on a previous trip.

Yesterday it was announced that Ireland would spend half a million euros as part of its global effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

– with reporting from the Press Association

