Part of being a person in the world is accepting that some sensory mysteries will remain inexplicable. How did manna taste from heaven? How did the ambrosia of the gods of Mount Olympus smell? What kind of sound is that?

But some mysteries are answered if you read the World Wide Web just long enough. Like what does Erykah BaduDoes the “vaginally scented” incense smell? Thanks for asking, I think. The British magazine 10 praised the upcoming arrival of the artist and doula’s Badu World Market, which is coming to an internet near you on February 20 in a cover story that was published on Wednesday.

The online store contains things that you could find in so many stores, such as merch. It also contains this incense called “Badu’s Pussy”. What does that mean? I have never come across this “vaginally scented” product in real life, I couldn’t tell you. The only thing I know is that scent conventions, from candles to incense to scents, really come up. It’s line 34 and a half: if you can think of a scent, there’s a perfumed product for it. Badu’s incense is possibly the peak (a position that was previously reached by Gwyneth Paltrow“This Smells Like My Vagina” candle.

Badu can help explain. She still made the scent in her own image. “I took many pairs of panties, cut them into small pieces, and burned them. Even the ashes belong. “She can sacrifice that kind of inventory because she no longer wears underwear,” she said. This is all logical. No further questions here.

But if you, reader, just need to know more, then here is a possible hint: a few years ago, before that Yohana Desta was my colleague at Vanity Fair, she asked Badu what her scent was. Why did she smell so good? “It’s my vagina,” was Badu’s reply. “My vagina smells like strawberries.”

