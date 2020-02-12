Two hereditary leaders of a British Columbia First Nation in the heart of a wave of national protests launched a constitutional challenge of fossil fuel projects on Wednesday when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called on protesters to respect the rule of law.

The challenge calls on the Federal Court to declare that Canada has a constitutional obligation to meet international climate change goals, the heads of which claim to have approvals for a natural gas pipeline running through traditional Wet’suwet’en territory in northern Christ, would cancel.

“If Canada is allowed to continue to approve infrastructure for fracked gas projects on a 40-year timeline, our territories will become a wasteland before the project licenses expire,” said Chief Lho’imggin, who also goes through Alphonse Gagnon, in a statement.

“As a house manager, it is my responsibility to protect our home area. We ask the court to let Canada act before it’s too late.”

The challenge came when protesters continued to block the major ports and rail lines in Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia, put pressure on freight and passenger services and call on more and more calls for federal government intervention.

Trudeau, who spoke in Senegal on Wednesday, called on all parties to resolve their disputes, but insisted that protesters should respect Canadian law.

“We recognize the important democratic right – and will always defend it – of peaceful protest,” Trudeau said during a press conference with President Macky Sall in Senegal. “But we are also a constitutional state, and we must ensure that those laws are respected.”

Trudeau’s comments, repeated throughout the day by Canadian Transport and Finance Ministers, disdained indigenous protesters who supported the heirs of the Wet’suet.

Herb Varley, who helped organize a blockade in the port of Vancouver, accused Trudeau of “thoughtless parroting” of the term rule of law, which he said was empty rhetoric.

If his elders had followed the rule of law, he said their language would be extinct.

“If my Nisga’a grandmothers, grandfathers, aunts and uncles had followed the rule of law, we would not have known that we were Nisga’a,” he said outside the BC Supreme Court in Vancouver, where he and other protesters announced that they order that they were served on the weekend.

Blockade organizers in Canada have said they are in solidarity with those who are against the Coastal GasLink pipeline project that crosses the traditional territory of the Wet’suwet’s and First Nation near Houston, B.C.

The blockades were established after the RCMP issued a court order last week against the heirs of Wet’suwet’s and their supporters, who had blocked the pipeline construction, an important part of a LNG Canada export project for liquefied natural gas from $ 40 billion.

Another group of supporters took to the streets in Ottawa on Wednesday morning and moved from the Federal Justice Minister’s office to a large intersection near the Supreme Court of Canada. The crowd caused a traffic jam that supported vehicles in front of blocks, but the delay was lifted in less than an hour as the demonstrators broke up.

Similar protests in Vancouver drove traffic throughout the day at different points in the city.

B.C. Prime Minister John Horgan said that anti-pipeline protesters who prevented people from entering the legislature before the throne speech of his government on Tuesday must respect the rights of others.

“Peaceful demonstration is fundamental to our success as a democracy,” he said during a press conference in Victoria on Wednesday. “But to have a group of people tell others that you are illegal, you are not allowed here, you are somehow just a sale to the values ​​of Canadians, and I want to underline that.”

The economic impact of the demonstrations has begun to crystallize: Canadian National Railway Co. warned Tuesday that it should close “important” parts of its network unless blockages on its railways were removed.

Passenger rail services are also affected in Ontario, Quebec and B.C., with cancellation via Via Rail on its Montreal-Toronto and Ottawa-Toronto routes until at least the end of the day on Friday due to a blockade near Belleville, Ont. It had previously canceled the service on those routes until the end of the day on Thursday.

Via has also said that a blockade near New Hazelton, B.C., means that normal rail service is interrupted between Prince Rupert and Prince George.

Prime Minister Brian Pallister said in Manitoba that the Ministry of Justice will seek a court order to end a railway blockade west of Winnipeg and enforce it within a few days.

“However much we will always respect the right of demonstrators to have a vote, they have no veto and … they have no right to assert their rights for everyone and to ignore the laws of our province and country, “he said in an interview.

Alberta’s wheat and barley commissions said rail disruptions of just a few days will cause economic loss to farmers who have experienced difficult harvest conditions.

“Delays will prevent farmers from delivering their grain, meaning that at least they cannot be paid until the service is resumed,” said Dave Bishop, barley committee chairman. “We are still recovering the harvest from hell and need reliable grain movements to get back on track.”

Mohawks on a barricade that has disrupted train traffic in the Montreal area said they would stay in place as long as the RCMP is present on Wet’suwet’s territory.

Tekarontake, a Kahnawake Mohawk, said the conflict is the result of the failure of governments and others to accept that the land belongs to those who continue to adhere to the ways of their ancestors.

“That’s whose country this is, we’ve never disconnected ourselves from our mother. This country is our mother,” he said. “We did not leave her, we still love her, we take care of her and we will defend her as well as possible.”

Natural Resources Minister Seamus O’Regan said Traffic Minister Marc Garneau is “being confiscated” with the blockades that are affecting the railways.

“Our economy really depends on our ability to safely transport goods through the country,” he said.

Asked how he could assure the industry that natural resource projects in Canada could go ahead, O’Regan said there would always be different opinions.

“While we are working on net zero (emissions) by 2050 and given that we are an economy that is highly dependent on natural resources and the development of natural resources, there will always be that friction. There will always be that tension.”

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on 12 February 2020.