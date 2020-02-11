Advertisement

Ernest “Ted” Letendre accepted a $ 20,000 check from the Veterans Secretary for Metis National Council David Chartrand at the George Derby Center in Burnaby.

Mike Bell / PNG

Raymond Carriere was 19 years old when he switched to the Royal Canadian Navy in the Chippawa division in Winnipeg and signed up for World War II. Ernest “Ted” Letendre was also 19 years old when he joined the Edmonton Loyal Eddies and headed overseas.

Carriere served with Captain Horatio Nelson Lay, a nephew of Prime Minister McKenzie King, who piloted the escort HMS Nabob and was torpedoed by a German submarine in the Barents Sea after only three months of war.

The torpedo hit the ship library that Carriere had just left. No one who stayed in the library found out alive.

Letendre, a health care provider, was in Sicily a week before his 21st birthday and then on the Italian mainland. He and another health care provider were trapped behind enemy lines for three days, along with the wounded man they had to pick up.

“That was bad. It was really scary, rough, I lost so many friends,” he wrote in a diary, where he collected his memories and poems from the war.

On Monday morning, each man received a long overdue gesture as part of the federal government’s $ 30 million legacy fund to finally honor the country’s metis veterans. Letendre lost his voice after a stroke, but the 97-year-old let out a cry of joy when he received his at a service at the George Derby Center in Burnaby.

Carriere’s ceremony took place earlier in the day at Burnaby General Hospital.

“Imagine that money came in 1946 and imagine how different (their lives) would have been,” said David Chartrand, Veterinary Minister of the Metis National Council. “We’re playing catch-up.

“The Metis have been instructed to return to their fall lines, this is not for you.”

Family photo of the Ernest “Ted” Letendre.

Mike Bell /

PNG

Metis veterans are the last veterans to be recognized after Canada decided in 2003 to grant veterans benefits to First Nations soldiers.

It was difficult to determine how many Metis veterans there were because when they signed up for the armed forces they were asked to check either French or Canadian and there was no box that said Metis.

Monday’s check presentations marked third and fourth place BC, while 18 surviving Metis veterans have been identified in Canada.

“We’re still looking,” said Chartrand.

The Métis were recognized in the 1982 constitution as independent indigenous peoples who appeared on the prairies about 300 years ago and were the product of Voyager fur dealers with women from the First Nations.

A new nation emerged, Chartrand said, with its own language, culture, traditions, food, pearls (Metis veterans also receive a pearl poppy along with their checks), clothing, and violin music.

There are approximately 400,000 Métis Nation citizens in Canada.

It took 75 years too long, but for Chartrand it is a fulfillment to finally do 20 years of work on the file.

“I could feel the pain of the veterans. Their feelings about how their country could do this to them when they made the ultimate sacrifice that anyone can ask for.

“To be disrespectful in this way has brought much suffering.”

Speaking to veterans over the years, he said that one of the most passionate demands is not money.

“They wanted an apology so badly. It was about honor and pride, they wanted to leave this world, knowing that this county was finally admitting that they were wrong and that they were being treated wrongly. “

[email protected]

twitter.com/gordmcintyre

