TORONTO –

Another two Canadians are among the 39 passengers who tested positive for the new corona virus, now called COVID-19, on a quarantined cruise ship in Japan.

Global Affairs Canada confirmed on Wednesday that 10 Canadians aboard the Diamond Princess ship were diagnosed with the virus that killed more than 1,100 people worldwide and infected 45,000 others.

“There are doctors on board the ship and medical supplies are being refilled during this period to take care of passengers,” Global Affairs spokesperson Krystyna Dodds said in a statement.

“We are actively monitoring the situation and are in contact with Canadians and their families to provide as much consular assistance as possible, taking into account the decisions of the Japanese authorities in managing this public health emergency. “

At least 174 passengers have tested positive for the new corona virus. An estimated 3700 people are stuck on board the ship, which has the largest number of positive cases outside of China.

In total there are 255 Canadians on the ship, which will remain in quarantine until February 19 in the waters off Yokohama.

Passengers infected with COVID-19 have been removed from the ship and treated in a nearby hospital.

Among those quarantined on the ship are Greg and Rosemarie Yerex, a married couple from Port Dover, Ont. who admit that they are going a little crazy, but are still in a good mood.

“We are actually doing pretty well. The sun is shining, we have a great view of Mt. Fuji,” Rosemarie told CTV News Channel on Tuesday. “I’m not worried.”

The ship has offered guided walks on the deck for passengers, but Greg and Rosemarie have chosen to stay in their cabin “and instead just enjoy the fresh air on our balcony,” Rosemarie said.

On Monday, another Canadian couple on board the ship CTV’s Evan Solomon said that “stress levels are starting to rise.”

“We can see the ambulances coming and going. Today was especially bad. We had many more passengers and crew members who came with the virus and they were removed all day, “Trudy Clement said on Monday.

“There are three other Canadians who are just above us, and we exchange news back and forth … They have the same mentality as us: it is (that) this is not a good place to be.”

Passengers are limited to their rooms while their meals are delivered by employees wearing masks and gloves. The quarantine started on February 4 and lasts two weeks – a period recommended by the WHO.

But bioethicist and professor from the University of Toronto, Kerry Bowman, said there are ethical concerns about the Japanese government’s decision to keep passengers on a ship where nearly 200 people have fallen ill.

“Even if the argument could be put forward, they don’t infect each other, which becomes a little hard to believe, the psychological and emotional stress, it’s very hard to justify that,” Bowman said.

With files from CTV’s Alexandra Jones and Jackie Dunham