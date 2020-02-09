Advertisement

Two officers from the New York City Police Department (NYPD) are reported to have been killed in a separate targeted incident within 12 hours in the same Bronx area.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea informed the Associated Press that the first attack took place around 8:30 p.m. in the South Bronx on Saturday. According to Shea, the two uniformed officers were stationed in the region because of recent gun violence. They were in their vehicle when a man came up to ask for directions.

Then, “without provocation,” said Shea, the man pulled out a gun and fired several shots.

Bullets brushed the officer’s chin and neck behind the wheel, Shea said, but none of his injuries were serious. However, his carotid artery was almost injured.

The injured policeman was taken to the Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center in the Bronx, according to the New York Times. He is also expected to be released from the hospital on Sunday, according to the AP. The other officer was not injured.

The second attack occurred at a police station in the same neighborhood around 8:00 a.m. on Sunday. A suspect entered the 41st Ward and started firing his gun. He hit an officer and injured another. Police reportedly were unsure how the second officer was injured.

The wounded offer in the second attack was taken to the hospital and managed in a stable condition. The police said they had a suspect in custody related to the second shootout.

The police are trying to find out whether the suspect was involved in both incidents.

Mayor Bill de Blasio also quickly condemned the violence against the New York police after the first attack on Saturday evening.

“I want the New Yorkers to make it clear that this was an attempt to murder the police,” said de Blasio, according to CBS New York. “Outside, a person went to a police car with the intention of killing police officers. This is absolutely unacceptable in this city or anywhere else. In this country, anywhere in the world.”

The mayor said that preventing future outbreaks of violence like this should be a priority.

“There is generally too much hate, there is too much hatred of our officers, and he has to stop,” said de Blasio, as reported by the Times. “We have to move forward in such a situation and find a way to create a peaceful society, not one that puts those who protect us at risk in this way.”

NYPD (New York Police Department) sign on police patrol car in New York City. USA stock photo

Ben185 / iStock / Getty Images Plus / Getty

