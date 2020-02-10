Advertisement

Two police officers were shot and one suspect killed in a Monday morning shootout at a Walmart in Forrest City, Arkansas, reports CBS subsidiary WREG. Law enforcement officials at the station called two police officers into the Forrest City store, approximately 85 miles east of Little Rock, after the suspect made threats.

The suspect is said to have blown up the Walmart. Officials approached the suspect, and then shots were fired, the station reports.

NOW: We have just arrived at Walmart in Forrest City. Messy out here when several police officers blocked this area and people were trying to find out what’s going on. Police say two police officers were shot and the suspect is dead. @ 3onyourside pic.twitter.com/6F7B6DdV9u

– Joneé Lewis WREG (@JoneeLewisTV), February 10, 2020

The suspect died and the two officers were reportedly shot in the air. According to WREG, one was flown to a medical center while the other was still on site.

Authorities are working to secure the scene, the police said.

“I’m scared,” said Kim Bery, an employee who answered the Walmart phone in an auto parts store, according to the Associated Press.

Bery said she saw a lot of police presence on the Walmart, and Walmart employees seemed to have been evacuated to the parking lot.

The Arkansas State Police Department was called in to investigate, a state police spokesman told CBS News. The ATF also responded.

A Walmart spokesman told CBS News, “We are aware of the incident that occurred in our Forrest City, AR store this morning. We will continue to work with the Forrest City Police Department to assist in their investigation. ”

