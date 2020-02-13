A total of three passengers in Kolkata tested positive for the new corona virus

Two passengers who arrived from Bangkok at NSCBI airport tested positive for the novel coronavirus Covid-19 (a name of the World Health Organization, WHO) on Thursday.

A passenger named Himadri Barman tested positive on Tuesday, and Nagendra Singh tested positive on Wednesday, NSCBI airport director Kaushik Bhattacharjee told PTI.

Both were brought to Beliaghata ID Hospital, he said.

“In the past, a passenger named Anita Oraon also tested positive during thermal scanning,” said Bhattacharjee. Two airlines that had direct flights between Kolkata and China have already canceled their flights.

Low-cost driver Cari IndiGo has temporarily suspended flights between Kolkata and Guangzhou from February 6.

“In accordance with WHO’s Coronavirus Spread Control Policy, IndiGo will cease operations in Kolkata-Guangzhou from February 6, 2020 to February 25, 2020 and Guangzhou-Kolkata from February 7 to 26,” said the airline announced an explanation.

After IndiGo, China Eastern Airlines discontinued flights between Kolkata and Kunming in China from February 10-29.

Passengers on flights coming to Kolkata from Kunming and Guangzhou in China, Hong Kong, Singapore and Bangkok have been checked since January 17.

Passengers from Hong Kong, Singapore and Bangkok are currently being checked as there are no flights to and from China.

