Met Éireann has announced two status yellow weather warnings, both of which will occur on election day.

Both warnings, a wind and a rain warning, apply to the entire country.

A yellow wind warning is displayed on Saturday at 9 a.m., which is valid until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday.

Met Éireann said that on Saturday “the south wind will be stronger all day” and “reach average speeds of 50-65 km / h with gusts of 90-110 km / h”.

On Sunday, storm Ciara “will produce very strong winds over Ireland with the risk of gusts being damaged” on Sunday.

Met Éireann said: “At the weekend, the combination of spring tides and high seas, as well as stormy conditions, will increase the risk of coastal flooding, especially along the southern, western and northwest coasts.”

The status yellow rain warning comes into effect on Saturday at 12 p.m. and is valid until Sunday at 3 p.m.

The forecaster said that on election day, a spell of “heavy rain will spread eastward across the country” is expected to be 20-40 mm.

They said that the amount of rain will be the highest in the west and northwest.

Met Éireann said: “Another heavy rain shower on Sunday will affect winter showers. Another 20-40 mm are likely.”

They said there was “a risk of local flooding this weekend, especially in the western half of the country.”

