Chris Brideaux in the minivan with which he drives in Metro Vancouver for Uber.

When Chris Brideaux started driving for Uber two weeks ago, he did it out of curiosity.

The longtime bus driver had some time on the afternoon of February 24, the day Uber and Lyft were released to start operating on the Vancouver Metro, and decided to give it a try. He had made four trips within 90 minutes.

“It was surprising how busy it was – it was just one ride at a time,” said Brideaux.

Because Brideaux is a professional driver, he must weigh the time he drives to work for his driving and ensure that he adheres to the regulations of his employer and the federal government that limit his driving options.

Since driving the road for the first time, he’s driven his minivan for Uber for about 20 hours. Excluding the company’s promotions, it earns $ 40 to $ 50 an hour. The North Shore resident has spent most of his trips near where he lives, and when it comes to income, he says it definitely makes a difference when, where, and how long you drive.

Not only was the money good, Brideaux enjoyed the experience.

“It was great,” he said. “The people I take with are great, the conversations are so easy, the people are so easy. The main topic is Uber and Lyft – everyone wants to talk about that. “

Coquitlam Coun. Teri Towner met many interesting people in her two weeks as an Uber driver, had good conversations and even collected some tips for an upcoming trip to Toronto.

“I have a lot of fun,” she said. “I think for the moment the money is worth my time. I have the feeling that I contributed to a (transport) solution that really helped people. “

Teri Towner is Uber driver and City Councilor of Coquitlam.

Most of her trips took place in the Tri-Cities and she often picks people up from Brewery Row in Port Moody. She made a trip to Surrey and one to Richmond to deliver some karaoke singers for an evening.

Towner carefully tracks their earnings in a detailed table.

In the two weeks since Uber went into operation, she has made 20 trips, delivered a crate of beer, and spent a little over eight hours on the go. During that time, she earned $ 307, including promotions and tips. After deducting gas costs, the hourly rate is approximately $ 33 per hour.

Towner was also given permission to drive for Lyft, but was unable to drive to Lyft’s Vancouver area to pick up rides there.

On social media, drivers are talking about earning $ 30 to $ 70 an hour and working two to three hours at a time.

A poster on Reddit said they deduct between $ 60 and $ 70 during a two-hour shift, depending on the effort. You drive as a side gig and use an electric car.

Another said they drive for Uber and Lyft when there are bonuses and earn an average of around $ 70 an hour, including tips. They said people were friendly and most of them tip. Without bonuses or tips, hourly earnings would be around $ 30.

Drivers will soon have more choices when it comes to employers.

On Friday, the B.C. Passenger Transportation Board announced that it has approved hail damage applications for two companies: Kabu Ride Inc. and Garrinder Singh Parhar, who act as Apt Rides. Both applied for work on the Lower Mainland and Whistler, but Kabu also applied for the rest of the province and will be the first hail fighting company in the Greater Victoria area. You must take out insurance before operation and, if necessary, issue a business license.

