Advertisement

Just when Bachelor Nation Tyler Cameron started missing – he’s back!

The former ‘Bachelorette’ participant will make a guest appearance this week of ‘Single Parents’ on Valentine’s Day.

All that was previously known about Tyler’s role on the ABC sitcom was that he would portray a character named Danny. That is, until Tuesday when the 27-year-old Florida resident posted a clip of his upcoming appearance.

Advertisement

The scene reveals that the character of Leighton Meester, Angie D’Amato, is crushing hard on the character Danny van Tyler – also known. “the man who delivers the circulars.”

Given the history of Tyler in a show about finding love and the fact that he is guest roles in an episode devoted to the holiday, all about celebrating it, the storyline of his character naturally had to do with a kind of romantic situation. Although in this case love seems unanswered.

This is not the first time that “Single Parents” refers to an aspect of the “Bachelor” world. In March 2019, Chris Harrison, who had been presenting the show for years, made a guest appearance.

According to that synopsis episode, “in a magical encounter in the Bachelor’s mansion, Chris gives his wisdom to a frustrated Poppy (Kimrie Lewis) and Angie (Master), trying to restore their belief in love and happy endings.”

Don’t worry if you’ve missed Harrison’s star performance. The episode is available on Hulu, along with the entire first season of ‘Single Parents’. And if you can’t catch (or want to continue to play) Tyler’s debut on Wednesday night, it will be available for streaming on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu from Thursday.

“Single Parents” will be broadcast on Wednesday at 9.30 p.m. EST on ABC.

Tyler Cameron participates in 3rd annual #REVOLVEawards at Goya Studios on November 15, 2019 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Presley Ann / WireImage

.

Advertisement