Tyrese is in an upcoming film with ‘Spider-Man’ in mind – whose producers had to transform Los Angeles into New York City for a few shots.

The actor was seen on DTLA Saturday with a full production team, and a complete set that we learned about took 3 to 4 different blocks. There were buses that looked like public transportation in NYC, as well as NYPD cruisers and other NY-themed vehicles.

You see Tyrese in a bulletproof vest next to the director Daniel Espinosa As you talk about the scene, you will be shooting. Looks like Ty is playing a cop.

Jared Leto and Matt Smith are shooting in Los Angeles today. pic.twitter.com/7rvvtTWZav

– MORBIUS 🦇 (@MorbiusUpdates) February 9, 2020

@MorbiusUpdates

The set seems to be for the new Jared Leto-led flick, “Morbius”, who shows JL as a vampire superhero / villain and is due to appear this summer. He was seen earlier on the set by viewers, by the way. So it’s almost anything but safe … these were new recordings.

The film will be released in July and the official status of things on IMDb is post-production.

It is interesting that the film is not per se produced by Disney-Marvel. Sony does this, but they seem to keep it in the well-known MCU.

TMZ.com

The reason we know that … one of the buses was adorned with fake Daily Bugle movie ads that read, “Where’s Spider-Man?” Likewise, J.K. Simmons Rumor has it that he was cast as J. Jonah Jameson – and he was in the Tom Holland Movies lately.

The big question for this tease is whether Tom himself will be in this new flick. Nothing of him can be seen here, but that doesn’t mean he won’t show up at some point. Stay tuned …

