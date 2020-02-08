Advertisement

The difference between the owners and the non-owners has preoccupied Seamus McEnaney’s thoughts before the biggest test in the game.

He’s taking his Monaghan team to Croke Park this evening to take on the fifth All-Ireland champions in round three of the Allianz Football League – and though the Ulster County has repeatedly refused to use its small population as an excuse for Banty it for a good time bringing it out.

“Dublin is known to be the best team in the country in five years. They are a phenomenal team and they have a phenomenal selection of players, ”he said.

“We have 55,000 and they have 1.5 million.

“Your choice is huge, but we’ll go upstairs and perform as best we can.”

Monaghan defeated Dublin in Clones 2-13 versus 1:13 in last year’s opening round, but that was as good as their season.

They only managed another win for the rest of the campaign against Cavan and were lucky enough to maintain Division 1 status.

Your summer wasn’t good either. Cavan’s first round defeat in Ulster was followed by a hard fought qualifying round one win over Fermanagh in Clones before Armagh was well beaten in the second round.

They looked pretty tired at that point and Malachy O’Rourke resigned shortly after after winning two valuable Ulster SFC titles for seven years.

Banty is the second manager of Monaghan, and his enthusiasm seemed to affect the players as they performed well in Galway with a good performance and a win over Tyrone.

“The big thing we’re looking for is getting the hunger back in this group,” he says.

“I think it’s fair in the two weeks that the players have shown that they have a really good appetite for the game.

“Our goal is to first create a safety net and then try to stay competitive for as long as possible.

“I was very satisfied with our performance in both weeks. It’s a results-oriented game, but I was very happy with how we played against Galway.

What I am most pleased about so far is our work ethic and how we implemented the game plan for Tyrone.

“We only had seven days to put it together, but these guys are used to playing Tyrone, and some of our boys played really well, although you have to say that Tyrone missed a lot of players that made a big difference ,

“When you play Tyrone, you have to be one step ahead of them and then they have to come out, and that’s how it worked.

“But every challenge is different. Galway was a challenge, Tyrone was different and Dublin will be different again. “

Dublin’s opening gambit with Kerry was a game at a level that Monaghan had long been superior to.

A second trip to Castlebar could have been a problem for Dessie Farrell, but they have easily overcome this potential hurdle and are not afraid of Monaghan.

“We will create a game plan for Dublin, but there is no major challenge in the game. This is a very, very competitive division one. “

