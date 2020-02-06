Advertisement

AFL club Adelaide Crows has said Cathal McShane is “not ready” to start an Australian football career.

The 24-year-old has decided to stay in Ireland and will be available to Mickey Harte at least for the coming season.

There were concerns that Tyrone and his club Owen Roes O’Neills McShane would lose after completing a ten-day test with the Crows in South Australia last month.

However, he chose not to accept an offer and the general manager of the AFL Club for List Management and Strategy, Justin Reid, responded: “It is a big decision to move to the other side of the world and a career in one to do other sports.

“Ultimately, Cathal wasn’t ready for it and we wish him all the best for his efforts on and off the pitch.

“We will continue to look for ways to bring talent into our club.”

McShane attended Tyrone’s Division 1 opening game against Meath in Omagh last Sunday week and is expected to return to training shortly.

