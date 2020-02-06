Advertisement

Tyson Foods, the world’s second largest food processor, reported quarterly earnings on Thursday, in line with earnings estimates, but missed sales.

The stock hit its all-time high of $ 94.24 on January 13. A day later, she was unable to maintain her semi-annual pivot at $ 92.72. In the week ending January 24th, the weekly chart went negative.

Advertisement

Buy Tyson Foods at $ 70.32 weakness and reduce the strengths to the 200-day average at $ 84.24.

The Springdale, Ark. Company warned of the upcoming challenges despite meeting earnings expectations. The details of the earnings report are available on this report reported by TheStreet.com.

Tyson shares are in Jim Cramer’s nonprofit portfolio. In his flash round on “Mad Money” on Wednesday night, he set a price of $ 80 as a trigger for a trade. This level was exceeded on Thursday morning of trading.

Basically, the stock is inexpensive. According to Macrotrends, the P / E ratio is 15.4 with a dividend yield of 2%.

At today’s low of $ 78.48, the stock fell 14% since the beginning of the year and was 17% below the all-time high of $ 94.24 on January 13.

The stock is still in a bull market as it is 58% above December 26, 2018, the low of $ 49.77.

The stock has been quite volatile since the end of 2016. From a cycle low of $ 57.20 a week in June 2, 2017 to a high of $ 84.65 in the week of December 8, 2017, the stock rose 47%. From this high to the low of December 12, 2018, the stock had a downward correction of 41%.

Tyson Foods daily chart

Tyson Foods daily chart

Courtesy of Refinitive XENITH

The daily chart for Tyson shows that the rally started on December 26, 2018 with an important reversal day. The stock closed the cycle at a low of $ 49.77 and closed the day at $ 52.06 above the December 52, 2018 high of $ 52.

The next signal for the bull market was the formation of a golden cross, which was confirmed on March 21, 2019. This signal occurred when the 50-day simple moving average rose above the 200-day simple moving average, suggesting that higher prices would follow.

This followed the all-time intraday high of $ 94.24 on January 13. The negative reaction to the profit this morning included a price gap below its 200-day SMA at $ 84.24 that ended the golden cross.

The December 31 closing price of $ 91.04 was an important input for my in-house analysis. The annual risk for 2020 is $ 96.03 above the chart. The half-yearly pivot at $ 92.72 could not be maintained on January 14th. The first quarter’s value level lags behind at $ 68.57.

The closing price of $ 82.63 on January 31 was an input to my analysis, and the risky level for February is $ 94.87. The risk for this week is $ 86.95.

Tyson Foods weekly chart

Tyson Foods weekly chart

Courtesy of Refinitive XENITH

The weekly chart for Tyson Foods is negative, with the stock below its five-week modified moving average of $ 86.

The stock is $ 70.32 above its simple moving average [200-week average]. This stock has been above this reversal of the average since the week of March 15, 2019, when the average was $ 62.58.

The weekly slow stochastic 12x3x3 reading is expected to decrease from 60.25 on January 31 to 45.65 this week.

Trading strategy: Buy weakness to reverse to the mean at $ 70.32. Reduce your strength to the 200-day average at $ 84.24.

How to use my value levels and risk levels:

The closing on December 31, 2019 was a contribution to my in-house analysis. Quarterly, half-yearly and annual values ​​remain in the charts. Everyone uses the last nine degrees in these time horizons.

Monthly levels for February were set based on the January 31st close.

New week levels are calculated after the end of each week.

New quarterly levels appear at the end of each quarter. The semi-annual levels are updated in the middle of the year. Annual levels are in play all year round.

My theory is that nine years of volatility between trades is enough to assume that all possible bullish or bearish events will be considered for the stock.

To capture the volatility of the stock price, investors should buy to a value level when weakness and reduce holdings to a risky level if strength is weak. A pivot is a value level or a risk level that has been violated within its time horizon. Pivots act as magnets that are highly likely to be retested before their time horizon expires.

Disclosure: The author has no positions in the stocks mentioned and does not plan to open positions within the next 72 hours.

Advertisement