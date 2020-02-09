Advertisement

Sgt. 1st Class Javier J. Gutierrez, 28, from San Antonio, Texas and Sgt.Antonio R. Rodriguez [28] from Las Cruces, New Mexico, 1st Class, were named as the two on Saturday in the Afghan province of Nangarhar killed special forces soldiers identified.

The two officers belonged to a group of U.S. personnel from the 3rd Battalion of the 7th Special Forces Group and members of the Allied Afghan Special Operations Forces, which dealt with influential people in the local community in the Sherzad district of Nangarhar province. At least six other people were injured during the hostilities.

“After completing an important engagement in the district center, recent reports indicate that a person in Afghan uniform with a machine gun opened fire on the United States and Afghan forces,” said Colonel Sonny Leggett, spokesman for the Afghan armed forces, in a statement Weekly news on Saturday. “We are still collecting information and the cause or motive for the attack is currently unknown. The incident is under investigation.”

United States Army

“Sgt. 1st Class Gutierrez” was a warrior who stands for selfless service and mission, both values ​​that we embody here in the 7th Special Forces Group, “said Colonel John W. Sannes, the 7th Special Forces Group commander emailed a statement to Newsweek on Sunday. “Our priority now is to take care of his family and teammates. We will offer the best possible care in these difficult times. “

Sannes described Rodriguez in similar terms.

“Sgt. 1st Class Rodriguez was selfless and served honorably. He was certainly one of the best in our unit,” he said. “Here in the Red Empire, we take care of ourselves and Sgt. 1st Class Rodriguez’s family will be part of us forever. We will help them in every way possible to help them in these difficult times.”

The United States invaded Afghanistan for the first time in 2001 after the al Qaeda attacks of September 11, 2001. The government of former President George W. Bush accused the Taliban, an extremist militant group that controlled the country, to house Al Qaeda. The conflict has become the longest uninterrupted war in US history. More than 2,400 US workers were killed in the conflict.

President Donald Trump has pushed to pull American troops out of the country and end the conflict. His government has negotiated with the Taliban to conclude a peace agreement between the group and the United States-backed government.

Despite these efforts, attacks and unrest persisted. The U.S. Special Inspector General for Reconstruction of Afghanistan announced last Tuesday that the Taliban attacks had actually increased significantly in the final months of 2019.

