DAMASKUS – One Syrian was killed and another wounded in a rare clash between American troops and a group of government officials trying to block a U.S. convoy that was driving through a village in northeastern Syria, state media and activists reported.

State media said the man killed was a civilian. He was one of the residents of a village east of the city of Qamishli who had gathered at an army checkpoint, thrown stones at the US convoy, and removed a US flag from one of the vehicles. At this point, US troops fired at the residents with live ammunition and smoke bombs, the reports said.

A U.S. military spokesman said coalition forces patrolling near Qamishli encountered a checkpoint occupied by pro-Syrian government forces. After coalition forces issued a series of warnings to de-escalate the situation, the patrol was bombarded with small arms by unknown people, coalition spokesman Myles Caggins said.

The coalition forces returned the fire for self-defense. The situation has been de-escalated and is under investigation, ”he added in a statement that was not about deaths.

The reported incident is a rare confrontation involving U.S. and Syrian troops in the overcrowded region where Russian troops are stationed – and will certainly further exacerbate tensions.

Hundreds of US troops are stationed in northeastern Syria and work with their local partners of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces to fight the Islamic group. The United States is patrolling northeastern Syria, but it was not immediately clear why the convoy was traveling to a government-controlled area.

Syrian state news agency SANA said the incident happened after Syrian forces stopped a US convoy of four vehicles traveling on the road in the village of Khirbet Ammu and hundreds of people gathered at the checkpoint to prevent that he continues on his way. US forces opened fire and after one civilian was killed and another wounded, residents attacked the convoy and damaged four vehicles, SANA said.

State television Al-Ikhbariya broadcast a cell phone video showing an armored vehicle flying a US flag on a country road while a car appeared to be blocking the way.

Locals walk past the armored US vehicle, which contains at least two soldiers, one of whom resigns as civilians approach. A civilian rips a US flag as he approaches the soldier.

The television said protests had spread and prevented reinforcements from coming to help the US convoy. According to the report, the wounded civilian was treated at the Qamishli hospital.

The Syrian Human Rights Observatory said residents and armed pro-government militias in Khirbet Ammu were blocked by a US militia shot in the air, causing US troops to fire smoke bombs. Tensions escalated and US troops killed one person, the observatory said.

The observatory, which has a network of local activists, said it was not clear whether the victim was a civilian or a militia member.

The observatory also said that a Russian convoy had arrived on site to defuse the tension.

The Syrian war, which is already in its ninth year, has attracted international players such as the United States, Russia and Turkey. Russia supported President Bashar Assad’s government, while Turkey is the main sponsor of the rebels.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that Turkey will attack government forces anywhere in Syria if another Turkish soldier is injured. He added that Turkey was determined to push the Syrian military away from what it had achieved in the northwestern province of Idlib by the end of February.

“As of today, I announce that in the event of minor damage to our soldiers, we will attack regime forces everywhere without being bound by Idlib or the limits of the Sochi Agreement,” Erdogan said at a ruling party meeting in Ankara.

Assad loyal forces backed by Russian air cover have penetrated the last rebel-held areas of Idlib and the nearby Aleppo countryside, have conquered dozens of cities and triggered a major humanitarian crisis.

Under a 2018 agreement with Russia in the Black Sea town of Sochi, Turkey set up a dozen military observation posts in Idlib, where it supports some opposition groups. Some of these posts have been surrounded by government troops in the past few weeks.

At least 13 Turkish soldiers were killed in that month by Syrian artillery fire.

Erdogan said he had spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin by phone about the situation in Idlib.

___

Wilks reported from Ankara, Turkey. Associated press writers Zeina Karam and Sarah El Deeb in Beirut contributed to this report.