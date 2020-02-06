Advertisement

MOST IMPORTANT POINTS

DMV from California had previously stopped testing Uber’s self-propelled technology

The DMV gave the company permission to resume testing on Wednesday

The company is already conducting tests in other American cities

Uber had a tense record when it comes to self-driving tests in California. The company had to close all tests in the state, a few years ago, after a self-driving car killed a pedestrian.

However, the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) recently changed its heart because it granted a license to the company to resume self-driving tests on public roads.

The company told TechCrunch on Wednesday that it has granted permission, although it has no immediate plans to resume testing in California. Uber’s spokesperson called the permit a “critical step” to improve his self-driving technology.

“San Francisco is a great city to gather important lessons for self-driving technology, given the complex and ever-changing environment. Although we have no update as to when we will resume autonomous testing, receiving our testing permit through the DMV in California is a crucial step toward that goal in the home town of Uber, “a Uber spokesperson told the publication in an e-mail.

The company had to relocate all self-driving tests to Arizona after the California DMV’s approval was denied. Uber has self-driving tests in Pittsburg and Phoenix and is expected to start testing later this year in Washington D.C.

Uber works together with Waymo and Tesla on self-driving technology. The company is currently mapping the roads in Washington D.C. It started with the collection of data from manually controlled cars by Uber employees, who will be loaded with sensors, cameras and a rotating Lidar. The data will be used to create special high-definition maps, with which Uber can create virtual simulation and test-tracking scenarios.

The fact that Uber is allowed to test its technology almost anywhere in the US would boost the technology and make drivers-free cars on public roads even more plausible.

Uber logo Photo: Uber

.

