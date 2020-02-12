Uber brought its RideCheck security feature to Canada in autumn after launching in the United States.

With RideCheck, Uber can contact both drivers and passengers to make sure they’re okay. To this end, Uber uses its GPS tracking technology to determine whether an error may have occurred during a trip, e.g. B. an unexpected long stop or a possible crash.

Uber then initiates a ride check, which sends a notification to the driver and the driver’s respective phones and asks whether they are OK. If it’s a false alarm, you can simply select “I’m fine, I purposely stopped” to close the message.

However, if you really need assistance, you can choose one of the following options:

911 help (for emergencies)

Call the Uber Safety Line (for less pressing concerns).

Report a crash (Uber says it can speed up insurance claims in these cases)

Add or change destination

Share my trip

Uber says it is working on “adding additional scenarios to RideCheck”.

RideCheck is available in all Canadian cities where Uber operates. Safety line and crash detection are not available in Quebec, however. Nevertheless, drivers and drivers in Quebec still receive an in-app message asking if they are safe if long stops are detected.

Source: Uber