Uber has big plans for the end of 2020: he hopes to finally become profitable. Kind of.

The ride hail service announced plans to cut spending and improve profit margins in the taxi and grocery stores. As a result, executives expect the company to be profitable a year earlier than its current goal, save for a number of major expenses.

This is due to a company that lost $ 1.1 billion using conventional accounting in the fourth quarter, a jump from the $ 887 million it lost in the same period last year. It has lost an astounding $ 8.5 billion for the whole year.

“I think 2019 was a big, big year for us,” said Khosrowshahi during Thursday’s earnings forecast, ignoring conventional accounting. “We know we have a lot to deliver and the team is confident and ready to implement.”

Uber assumes that the shortened deadline can be met by improving the algorithms for driver and driver incentives and for spending on online marketing. There are also plans to bring drivers and passengers closer together to make route planning more efficient.

The company also plans to better control costs and continue to exit the most unprofitable markets for Eats, its grocery store. It also hopes to highlight services with higher profit margins, such as Uber Comfort, which offers drivers more legroom, and the business-oriented driving offer.

It is unclear how the pursuit of pseudo-profitability will affect Uber’s company, such as bicycles and scooters, which are seen as losing money. And Nelson Chai, the chief financial officer, gave no sign that Uber plans to cut costs in its autonomous vehicle unit. He said he raised capital last summer and had enough money in the short term.

“You can stop discounting tomorrow, stop investing in a lot of things, and increase profitability pretty quickly,” said Tom White, an analyst at D.A. Davidson. “The question is whether it is good for their long-term development to increase profitability by the end of this year.”

Regardless, news of a plan to achieve adjusted profitability, along with quarterly sales that exceeded analysts’ expectations (the company achieved quarterly sales of $ 4.07 billion compared to projected $ 4.06 billion) contributed to this that the share of Uber on Thursday increased by at least 6% after-hour trading. At one point, the stock was trading at $ 40.66 per share, although it was still not above the $ 45 price tag for the company’s IPO.

“Rome wasn’t built in a day, and neither will Uber’s growth history,” wrote Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush Securities, in a statement to investors in which he recorded the gains. “We see these results and the company’s forecast as a key driver of the final upward movement in stocks.”

While White from D.A. Davidson expects Khosrowshahi to cut spending and focus on efficiency. He doesn’t expect Uber to cut many jobs. Last year, the company fired more than 1,000 people to reorganize and reduce overlapping functions and cut costs.

“My stomach is that apart from leaving the country, they are unlikely to have large rounds of layoffs,” White said. “With the layoffs of employees last year, they will save money every year.”

While investors reacted positively to Thursday’s gains, Uber’s losses continued to grow. White says Wall Street will ultimately take care of actual profitability, but currently improvements in adjusted profits and free cash flow are positive signs for Uber’s future.

“You have to go before you can run,” said White.

