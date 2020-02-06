Advertisement

About (ABOUT) – Get Report stocks rose 3% on Thursday after the close after the hail company reported a less-than-expected loss and slightly higher sales than expected.

For the fourth quarter, Uber reported a net loss of 64 cents versus a loss of 68 cents per share expected by Wall Street analysts. At $ 4.1 billion, sales were slightly above analysts’ forecasts, compared to $ 4.069 billion in the previous quarter, according to FactSet.

Gross bookings were $ 18 billion, an estimated 28% growth over the previous year.

“2019 has been a year of transformation for Uber and I am pleased with our progress and the continued fulfillment of the commitments that we have placed on our shareholders on the path to profitability,” said Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi in a press release.

Uber has focused on cost-cutting measures in recent months to reduce its losses and become profitable.

This included several rounds of layoffs and the sale of Uber Eats in India to local food competitor Zomato.

“Our focus on disciplined capital allocation is an integral part of achieving our financial goals, and the recent sale of our India Eats business continues this commitment,” said Nelson Chai, CFO of Uber, in a statement.

