Uber’s shares rose higher on Thursday when the quarterly update of the global ride-hailing giant showed that he was on his way to profitability faster than expected.

The San Francisco-based company still lost $ 1.1 billion in revenue, which increased 41 percent to $ 3.7 billion compared to the same period a year earlier.

“2019 was a transformational year for Uber and I am happy with our progress,” said Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi.

Uber shares rose about four percent in after-market transactions that followed the publication of the profit report.

Uber consistently beat the profit targets last year, using discipline and money earned with the sale of an Eats delivery service in India, said financial director Nelson Chai.

Uber, which tests autonomous cars as part of its driving activities, delivered a better than expected quarterly update Photo: AFP / Eric BARADAT

Turnover was higher in Uber’s ride-sharing business, as well as Eats food delivery and the freight service that links truck drivers with loads for deliveries, the revenue report showed.

Daniel Ives of Wedbush Securities called the results “a big step forward” for Uber and “an important first step toward regaining the credibility of the street after the big stumble” with his public stock offering last year.

