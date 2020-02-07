Advertisement

About (ABOUT) – Get Report stocks are in full swing as the company announced in its earnings forecast that it will reach profitability ahead of schedule by the end of 2020. Analysts were encouraged, but some lowered their price targets as a guideline for gross joint bookings.

Uber is RealMoney stock of the day.

The stock rose 7.55% on Friday morning to $ 38.89 per share.

The GAAP loss per share for the December quarter was 64 cents, a lower loss than Wall Street expected at 67 cents. Adjusted EBITDA loss was $ 615 million, which was better than the previous year ($ 817 million). It was less than the expected loss of $ 703 million. At $ 4.1 billion, sales were slightly above analysts’ expectations of $ 4.07 billion. Total gross bookings totaled $ 18.1 billion, exceeded estimates of $ 18.01 billion, and increased 28% year over year.

Wall Street said:

Morgan Stanley, overweight, target price lowered from $ 57 to $ 55

“Bookings for fiscal year 2020 (and trip bookings) are below expectations: Uber estimates gross bookings for fiscal year 2020 to be between $ 75 billion and $ 80 billion (compared to around $ 82 billion so far) … for trips with one expected growth of less than 20% (Uber’s ability to (at least) implement this booking / travel guide will matter to investor sentiment and the large number of investors will pay for Uber. The main reason for our reduction in the price target around $ 2 is our smaller goal of accepting long-term ride bookings (which more than offset the higher profitability). ”

– Brian Nowak

RBC Capital Markets, Outperformance, price target lowered from $ 64 to $ 59

Optimization estimates: $ 59 peso: Bookings and net sales in 2020 plummeted 4% to $ 79 billion and $ 16.8 billion, respectively, while EBITDA loss increased from $ 1.2 billion to $ 1.3 billion The price target was optimized from $ 64 to $ 59 – four-time sales from $ 23 billion in 2021. An average annual growth rate of 25% plus 3 years sales with 55% plus gross margins supports our goal, still our best internet for 2020 . “

– Mark Mahaney

Deutsche Bank, Buy, target price raised from $ 50 to $ 54

“We believe headlines about consolidating and rationalizing food delivery can be another catalyst for stocks, particularly as Uber is directly involved in related mergers and acquisitions. We are increasing our profitability estimates and now expect adjusted EBITDA from $ 664 million in 2021 (from $ 508) Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow will increase to over $ 5.0 billion in 2025. We are raising our 12-month target to $ 54 (from $ 50) , which is mainly due to the fact that we increased our exit multiple in discounted cash flow due to the increased confidence in the final state of the business. ”

– Lloyd Walmsley

Goldman Sachs, Buy, Price target raised from $ 44 to $ 49

“We continue to believe that the risk and reward of having the leader in mobility as the sector matures and continues to strive for profitability is favorable, especially given the proven resilience of consumer demand as the company increases prices and Incentives Reduced Incentives For Trips, Company Expects 25% Take Rate And 45% Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin In The Long Term Management announced a gross booking growth forecast for fiscal 2020 of 17% to 25%, which is a reported Bookings equivalent to $ 75 billion to $ 80.0 billion (approximately 150 basis points) Management noted that this forecast includes little impact from the Careem acquisition, partially offset by the divestment of the India Eats business Our 12-month price target is $ 49 of $ 44, based on 4.5 times the company’s value in 2020 (four times ahead of improved growth and profitability prospects) to reflect revised estimates. ”

– Heath Terry

Oppenheimer, outperformance, price target raised from USD 45 to USD 50

Lower gross bookings for 2020/2021 to 3% / 4% as management seeks more profitable opportunities. Corresponding adjusted net revenue for 2020/2021 decreased 5% / 7%, mainly due to the delay in gross bookings. Raised target to $ 50 from $ 45 and maintained outperformance rating after better fourth quarter results with material rides margin increasing and possibly positive EBITDA faster: We estimate EBITDA at 200E / 2021 plus 19% / 30% is $ 4.4 billion in 2021, which supports our parts valuation at 18 times or 3.7 times adjusted net sales. “

– Jason Helfstein

