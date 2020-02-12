Ubisoft has announced a new location-based VR escape room based on the action-adventure franchise Prince of Persia.

In Prince of Persia: The Dagger of Time, 2-4 players team up with Kaileena, the Empress of Time, to prevent an evil magician from building an army of sand monsters. As with normal escape rooms, players must work together to solve puzzles and make progress. The VR functionality, however, allows players to manipulate time and add another level to the puzzles.

Prince of Persia: The Dagger of Time will select VR entertainment centers across Canada in spring 2020. There are several participating locations in Quebec, Alberta and British Columbia and one in Manitoba. The full list of venues can be found here.

This is Ubisoft’s third VR escape room after Escape the Lost Pyramid and Beyond Medusa’s Gate, based on Assassin’s Creed Origins and Odyssey, respectively.

Unlike Assassins Creed, however, the Prince of Persia franchise has largely slept in recent years, aside from a few forgotten cellphone titles, which makes its resurgence as a VR title all the more strange. The last main console entry in the series, Ubisoft Montreal’s The Forgotten Sands, was released in 2010 with mostly positive reviews.

Ubisoft remained largely calm on a brand new game in the series, though Serge Hascoet, the company’s chief creative officer, cited in late 2018 that a lack of resources made this more difficult.