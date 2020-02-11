Advertisement

UC Irvine is the defending champion of the Big West Conference in men’s basketball and is currently in first place with a 7: 2 conference record. But the anteaters still have a lot to do if they stay at the top of the rankings and want to create the best conditions for the eight-team conference tournament next month.

The anteaters still have seven games to go and have a 1-2 lead on Hawaii (5-3) and a two game lead on Cal State Northridge (5-4) and UC Santa Barbara (5-4).

Four of the remaining UCI games are played on the street. Two are this week – Wednesday at UC Riverside (4-5 in conference) and Saturday in Hawaii.

The anteater suffered a loss of 64 to 61 at UC Santa Barbara, one of the toughest arenas in the Big West, on Saturday. Hawaii and its Stan Sheriff Center with 10,300 seats are another difficult environment for opposing teams.

“It depends a lot on your surroundings being great when you play at home,” said UCI coach Russ Turner on Tuesday morning. “The first is the difficulty of getting there and the distraction of being there for the visiting teams. But then they have great community and crowd support there. ”

The rainbow warriors mean a lot to their community, Turner said.

“People there, I mean, that’s the state university – the flagship team,” he said. “This season is Hawaii basketball, so you have a lot of great support and emotional support.

“When you combine the energy the fans generate with the heat and humidity and only the time difference – the three time zones, whatever it is – there is a lot that gives the home advantage. Hawaii has a strong one. ”

Four of the next five UCI games are absent. The other two will be with CSUN on February 22nd and Cal Poly (SLO) on February 27th.

WHAT WILL IT NEED?

The Anteaters (15-10 in total) lost two conference games by a total of 10 points. So it’s not like they should be disappointed themselves, even though they only lost one conference game a season ago. Still, Turner knows there is room for improvement and has figured out the things he wants to see when his players do better on the course.

“We only need to be more consistent overall when it comes to defense and offensive,” he said. “The obvious thing we have to do is that we have to take better care of the ball and keep the teams away from the free throw line and go back to the transitional defense.

“I think we’ll shoot good percentages if we take good pictures. And in games where we didn’t shoot well, we weren’t disciplined or patient enough to get good shots. ”

UC Irvine shoots a total of 46.7 percent from the field, 33.2 percent from 3-point range. The anteater shot 45.7 percent last season, but 35.9 percent from deep.

In order to keep the opponents away from the free throw line, UCI tried 442 free throws this season. The anteaters have tried 554.

LAMINE DIANE THAT HAS A SEASON

CSUN striker Lamine Diane missed the first six weeks of the season due to academic inadmissibility. But in the twelve games he’s played since his reinstatement, he showed a lot of what made him Big West Player of the Year in 2018-19.

The 6-foot-7-Diane has an average of 26 points and 10.4 rebounds. If he had enough games to qualify, he would lead the conference in both categories.

He also leads the team blocked with 23 goals. He shoots only 65.8 percent from the free throw line. But it was his two free throws, four seconds ahead, that drove the Matadors to a 61-59 win over UC Riverside’s visit this weekend.

THIS AND THAT

CSUN Junior Guard Terrell Gomez leads the Big West with an average of 20.2 points. … Tommy Rutherford, senior striker at UCI, 66.4 percent ahead of the field. Joshua Morgan, a newcomer to Long Beach, is 59.8 percent and Brad Greene, UCI Junior Big Man, is 59.5 percent. … Long Beach State comes into play this week with a conference record of 2-6 that brings up the rear. Only eight of the nine teams manage the conference tournament, which means that the team that comes last will be left out. Cal Poly was the odd team that dropped out after 2:14 last season.

