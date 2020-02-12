RIVERSIDE – The look on David Patrick’s face was indescribable. Part of the face of the UC Riverside basketball coach tried to process how it got away. The other one understood that when creating a program and playing the program template that you want to re-create, that model template is always a few sloppy things away to steal a profit.

And steal a UC Irvine, a raid that the Highlanders are still trying to handle.

“Trial” is the right term, Patrick would agree, after the anteaters spoiled one of UCR’s best basketball tracks this season by beating the Highlanders 21: 8 in the last 6:07. This allowed UCI to escape with a 63:59 win in a runaway carousel of a Big West Conference game on Wednesday night.

The smash-and-grab win means that UCI (16-10 overall, 8-2 Big West) sweeps the season series and extends its winning streak against UCR (14-12, 4-6) to 13 games. The Highlanders have not hit UCI in nearly five years – since Valentine’s Day 2015 – which means that the anteater seniors have never lost in the SRC. It also gives the Highlanders their third consecutive loss – the last two (at Cal State Northridge and UCI) scored six points together.

“It stings. It’s very stinging, ”said UCR guard Dominick Pickett of Wednesday’s game in which he scored his first six shots, went 7 to 9 off the field and scored 17 points at team level. “But I think we are all trying to stay positive because we know that if we just do business on the offensive and make a few stops, we are only a few possessions away from winning the game.”

Patrick said he uses UCI and his dependence on savage defense, opportunistic, tedious rebound, and stating no-quarter basketball as a template for the Highlanders’ rebuilding, which is why the defensive line that UCR triggered in the second half offset that loss made the more painful.

“You can’t give them a life to beat a good team,” said Patrick. “The leagues I come from to beat the good teams cannot be given life because they end up finding a way to execute. So I have to contact Irvine.” But it is something that will hurt us, but something that we can learn from. I have been telling this group internally all the time, we can play with anyone in our league and I think – in the west (coast) – if we play properly. ”

And did the Highlanders play the second half correctly? UCR was halfway behind the Big West’s first-placed team and defending champion at nine (38-29), keeping the anteaters without a point in the first 7:32 of the second half. At one point, UCI was 1: 12 off the field in the second half when the Highlanders started a 22: 4 run that gave them a nine point lead (51: 42) with a 6: 7 minute lead.

“We played very softly. We wanted to move the ball from side to side and Riverside wanted to prevent us from moving the ball from side to side, ”said UCI coach Russell Turner. “They could do better what they wanted than we could do what we wanted. It’s something I’m not used to. ”

Something else that Turner was not used to are the anteaters, which are eaten up in color. Behind the 16 points and seven rebounds from Callum McRae and the opportunistic defense from UCR inside, the great UCI men Brad Greene and Tommy Rutherford were brought to a total of four points as UCR behind the best team at the conference with 30: 18 in the livery settled.

And yet there are the Highlanders, because as good as this 14-minute route was, the last was 6:07 – with Collin Welp and Eyassu Worku from UCI, who did the damage. On the way to a 17-point night, Welp lit the run with a power layup. He and Worku, who reached a game high of 18, scored the next 15 points from UCI, the last of which was left at Workus Layup with 1:26, which finally gave the anteater the lead with 57-56.

“If you have a youthful team that hasn’t been through much of this experience, it’s something you can get away from and learn from,” said Patrick. “This team played tight games in the NCAA tournament for several years and they played tight games in this league because they get the best shot of everyone every night.”

The basket closed for the Highlanders. Welps layup with a 50 second lead increased the gap to three (59-56). Patrick called for a break and left Arinze Chidom open for a textbook 3-point attempt that hardly missed. Green grabbed his 10th rebound of the night, was fouled, hit both free throws and the raid was over.

NEXT

UC Irvine will play in Hawaii on Saturday at 9 p.m. PT.

UC Riverside will play at Long Beach State at 4pm on Saturday.