SANTA BARBARA – UC Irvine eliminated a 17-point deficit and took the lead with 2:42, but could not stop the gauchos and dropped out 64-61 at Thunderdome on Saturday evening.

Collin Welp made a couple of free throws, then Evan Leonard made a long two-pointer to give the opponents 58-55 a lead of 2:42, but UCI went 1 for 4 off the field with sales the rest of the way and UCSB went 7 for 8 from the free throw line to take 62-58 guidance.

Welp hit a 3-pointer, 6.1 seconds ahead, to reduce the Gauchos’ lead to 62-61, but UCSB’s Devearl Ramsey scored two free throws five seconds before the end, and UCI’s Eyassu Worku missed a possible 3-point Try the buzzer.

Brad Greene had 16 points and six rebounds to accelerate the UCI. It fell to 15 to 10 points, but remains at the top of the Big West Conference with a 7-2 mark. Leonard added 12 points.

Amadou Sow had 21 points and 10 rebounds to lead the UCSB (16-8, 5-4). JaQuori McLaughlin added 11 points.

UCI shot 42.8 percent (25 for 59) off the field, but was only 4 for 14 (28.6 percent) from a 3-point range. UCSB was only 3 for 11 from across the bow but had a clear advantage on the free throw line and went 21 for 25 while the anteater was only 7 for 8.

The UCI, whose winning streak ended in four games, outperformed the gauchos by 36-28 points and had advantages in terms of bench points (17-6) and paint points (30-26). The Gauchos scored 14 points on 12 UCI sales.

The Gauchos, who won their third consecutive win under the lead of 10 in the first half, had a 35:24 lead at halftime and then scored the first six points in the second half.

The anteater reacted with a 14: 5 run to reduce the lead to 47:40 with 11:34. A little later Greene started a 12: 2 run, which brought her 5: 25 within 53: 52. Greene hung up again to keep the UCI within 55-54 at 4:26 a.m., and Welp’s free throws and Leonard’s knight gave the UCI the short-lived lead at 2:42.

NEXT

UCI will play at UC Riverside on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

