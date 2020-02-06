Advertisement

IRVINE – UC Irvine heads the Big West Conference, mainly because of its four high-profile starters, but the contributions from Junior Brad Greene and three newcomers are impressive.

Greene, the 6-foot-11 center that blossomed after a red shirt season, led the anteater on Thursday evening at the Bren Events Center with 17 points and 12 rebounds in an 83-72 win against UC Davis.

Greene shot 7 for 13 from the field and posted his sixth season double double and added two assists. Collin Welp added 13, Tommy Rutherford 12 points and nine rebounds and Evan Leonard 10 points and six assists for the UCI (15-9 total, 7-1 Big West).

Jeron Artest, the freshman and son of the former NBA player Metta World Peace, had a nine-point career and two assists, and his fellow student Isaiah Lee hit two three-pointers.

The anteaters were up to 20 points ahead, but had a five-minute drought towards the end of the second half, which allowed the Aggies (9-15, 3-5) to reach five points at 73-68 in four minutes.

Welp hit a turn-around jumper, Eyassu Worku hit on a ride, and Greene hit two free throws to stop the rally.

“We controlled the last game we played at Davis and took the lead tonight and then relaxed a bit,” said UCI coach Russell Turner after winning, the seventh of the Anteaters in their last eight games. “That’s why you have to challenge the players even if you get a head start because you can lose it so quickly.”

“I always believe that you win because of your defense, your rebound and your efforts, and we are always put to the test no matter who we play against. The team at the bottom of the league beat us this season. It is one of the hardest things for a college player. ”

Part of the success of the UCI was the commitment to Turner’s defense and willingness to play off its newcomers in difficult situations. The season for Artest, Lee and Austin Johnson increased every week of the season.

“Jeron and Isaiah took good pictures when they got the chance and they became more confident,” said Turner. “Austin has been productive in defense and rebounds and didn’t play that much tonight because Brad and Tommy played so well.”

“All of the older people helped get the newbies involved in the system,” said Artest. “You keep telling us that we are no longer newbies. It helps your self-confidence when the trainer offers you opportunities.”

“We’re pretty honest with our recruits,” said Turner. “We tell them we expect them to play and there is a track record that they can see to see how much we depended on our young people in the past.”

Meanwhile, John Edgar Jr. had his sixth all-round game in a row with eight points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals. He has 49 points, fought 35 rebounds and has 16 assists in his last six games.

“My effort, my defense, and my rebound are the best parts of my game, and I’ve worked hard on the ball this season,” said Edgar.

UC Davis made his first four shots and took a quick lead before the anteaters found their rhythm. They took the lead 15-3, with five different players scoring 23:15.

The Aggies kept pace and pulled within three points when Artest put together a series of large pieces. He hit a 3 pointer from the wing, had a nice pass from the inside to Greene for a basket, and then came back with another 3 pointer.

The Anteaters ended the half with a flurry, Lee, Edgar and Welp struck 3 points to take a 44-33 lead in the break. They led 20-57-37 at the start of the second half before the Aggies took a series of UCI misses late in the game, including six missed free throws.

The UCI, which has a 1½ lead over Hawaii (5-2), now starts a longer stretch of street games – five of the next six – and starts at UC Santa Barbara on Saturday night.

