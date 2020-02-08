Advertisement

UCC

0-18

–

0-17

DCU

Champions UCC left late, but Mark Coleman scored the winning goal in the 65th minute to reach IT Fitzgibbon Cup finals with IT Carlow the next Wednesday and to host DCU.

It was a painful way for Dublin College to lose, but the wait for their first title continued as 11 Rory O’Connor points were not enough to get them off the line.

DCU were two points clear five minutes from time, but Neil Montgomery and Mark Kehoe equalized after 60 minutes. Both teams had chances of winning before Coleman turned the seemingly impossible sideline from the left into a strong wind to keep the UCC’s hopes for a 40th title alive.

It was Cork Senior Darragh Fitzgibbon who showed for the first time in 25 seconds, but at the other end DCU’s Free Taker O’Connor did the same, even though Shane Kingston and Shane Conway were pushing UCC forward.

Conway’s second free kick gave the UCC a 5-0 to 0-1 lead, but both sides of Kingston and Fitzgibbon were rejected by excellent saves from DCU goalkeeper Oisin Foley, who kept his team in the game.

James Bergin kept DCU in touch, but Conway, Robbie O’Flynn and Kingston opened the six-point pillow for UCC.

James Burke started the DCU’s comeback with a great score, while O’Connor’s leave and other points from early substitutes Darren Mullen and Adrian Mullen meant the DCU lost 0-11 each during the break.

Robert Downey from UCC University College Cork. (© INPHO / Tom O’Hanlon)

A point from O’Connor put the DCU in the lead for the first time right after the restart, but it became a free fight when Conway and O’Connor swapped the point from a distance to set the DCU to 0-14. 12 for the good.

A trio of O’Connor freed the lead of the DCU, and it was only in the 49th minute that Montgomery scored the first point from the UCC in the second half.

The UCC underpinned this with another goal from Sub Michael O’Halloran, which narrowed the gap to one point, while an attempt by Donal Burke at the other end of Montgomery on the left was immediately canceled by a breathtaking attempt.

Montgomery threw a shot three minutes before the end, which would have made things right, but Mark Kehoe then landed a brilliant point from the right, which led to a 0: 17 minute remaining, but Coleman topped the UCC winner.

Players on both sides fight for possession of the ball. (© INPHO / Tom O’Hanlon)

UCC: S Hurley; K O’Dwyer, R Downey, D Lowney; P. Cadell, P. O’Loughlin, D. Griffin (M. O’Halloran (0-1) 39); M Coleman (0-1 1’sl), N O’Leary; RO’Flynn (0-1) (B Sheehan 52), S Conway (0-8 7f), C Boylan (N Montgomery (0-2) 44); D Fitzgibbon (0-1) (A Casey 63), M Kehoe (0-1), S Kingston (0-3).

DCU: O Foley; C Firman, P Smyth, C Burke; L. Gannon, B. Ryan, E. Shefflin (D. Mullen (0-1) 24); D. Reck, R. McBride; J Donnelly, J Burke (0-1) (F Whitely 52), RO’Connor (0-11 10f); J. Bergin (0-2) (F. MacGibb 61), J. Ryan (A. Mullen (0-1) 26), D. Burke (0-1).

Referee: F Horgan (Tipperary).

