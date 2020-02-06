Advertisement

TEMPE, Ariz. – UCLA’s series of quality games ended in a fall in the desert.

After one of his best tall men, the Bruins threw two teams on Romello White on Thursday, and the tall man from the state of Arizona did a good job of his teammates to get open shots.

And the worst 3-point shot team on the Pac-12 did it. Many of them.

Alozo Verge Jr. scored 26 points, Remy Martin added 15 and Arizona State scored 14 3-points in an 84-66 win against UCLA.

“It was only a matter of time,” said Verge. “Everyone just got involved in what we wanted, just to move the ball.”

The US state of Arizona (14-8, 5-4, Pac-12) shot 30 percent from a distance.

The Sun Devils found their reach against UCLA and shot the Bruins out of the gym by doing 14 out of 24 3-point attempts. Verge, Kimani Lawrence and Khalid Thomas all went 3 for 3.

Martin was the gear that clicked the Arizona State attack and completed it with seven templates. White had 16 rebounds, eight points and all of these effective kickouts.

“From top to bottom, at both ends of the floor, it was probably one of our more complete games,” said Bobby Hurley, Arizona state coach.

UCLA (12-11, 5-5) worked without top rebound and second-scorer Jalen Hill, who sprained his right knee during training this week.

The Bruins were unable to keep the Sun Devils off the edge and were unable to get their own shots to fall, and ended the 3-point arc with 7 to 25.

Cody Riley had 16 points and Tyger Campbell 13 to lead UCLA.

“Of course they shot the ball very well, but much of it was our transitional defense,” said Campbell. “We didn’t come back and that’s a big deal for us.”

The Bruins and Sun Devils have been mixed this season, but both teams have played better lately to stay in the middle of the Pac-12 race.

UCLA came to the desert with four wins in five games, including a four-point win over the number at that time. 20 Colorado.

The Sun Devils rallied down from 22 points to beat rival Arizona and took three wins in four games on Thursday.

UFC ring announcer Bruce Buffer was on site to introduce the Sun Devils, and it seemed as if he was outperforming both teams, who shot nine out of 14 shots at the first media timeout.

The Sun Devils kept taking pictures. The Bruins didn’t.

Arizona State made 8 out of 10 out of a 3-point range in the first half. UCLA used a 10: 0 run to temporarily reduce the deficit to 1, but the ASU ended the first half with an 11: 1 run to give the locker room a 39:28 lead.

The Sun Devils extended their lead to 16 in the first five minutes of the second half and continued to score 3 points to give the Bruins no chance on the comeback.

“I feel like we looked very good, they just didn’t fall,” said Campbell. “Hopefully they’ll drop next game.”

UCLA will play in Arizona # 23 on Saturday at 7 p.m.

The USC in Arizona takes place on Saturday at 7 p.m.

