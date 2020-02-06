Advertisement

The Bruins were humiliated.

Arizona had not only played and outwitted them for all four quarters, but also completely destroyed UCLA in a 92:66 drubbing last Friday evening.

It was the Bruins’ second defeat this season and it was ugly. Senior Point Guard Japreece Dean ended with two points from the foul line and was 0 out of 11 from the field.

While the Wildcats, which ranked 16th, were 31 points in the fourth quarter, the final result marked UCLA’s worst Pac-12 loss in nearly seven years.

“The reality was that we got a punch in the mouth against Arizona,” said UCLA head coach Cori Close.

UCLA recovered two days later with a 70:61 success in the US state of Arizona. However, last Friday’s disappointment continues. Close hopes this will encourage their players to translate their experiences into the Stanford and California # 6 road trips this weekend.

“We don’t want to feel again what we felt on Friday,” said Dean. “People take that to heart and I think people will be ready to play.”

The No. 10 Bruins (19-2 overall, 8-2 Pac-12) open the week by facing their first top 10 opponent of the season in the Cardinal at 8:00 p.m. Friday in the Maples Pavilion.

Stanford (20-2, 9-1), ranked No. 3 in Pac-12 with Oregon No. 3, poses an immense threat to the Bruins as he ends the conference with an average defense of 57.5 points leads per game since the start of the Pac-12 game in December.

To derail the cardinal, UCLA must not only be creative with an average of 73.8 points per game, but also produce a 40-minute game full of energy and concentration. Close referred to the 1999 movie Any Given Sunday and said she wanted to see her players fight for every possession and inch.

“We have to grow here, and frankly we have to measure ourselves against the advantage that every possession and every little thing that is under your control is so important,” said Close. “Even more than winning and losing is about being a group that has an advantage in fighting for every inch.”

Dean agrees. She sees the team’s lack of ability to fight for rallies during the opponent’s runs as one of the main reasons why things fell apart against Arizona.

“Not a lot of people played in these environments and then you dropped by 30 and so what are you doing what are you saying?” She said. “You just have to tell people to fight and not worry about the score and that they should just keep playing no matter what the result may be.”

Stanford will face the matchup on Friday in a series of five wins and will face a home loss this season. In the last three games, the team has prevented all three opponents from reaching 50 points. The second guard Lexie Hull leads Stanford with 13.5 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.

No. 10 UCLA (19-2, 8-2) at No. 6 Stanford (20-2, 9-1)

When: 8 p.m. Friday

Where: Maple pavilion in Stanford

TV: Pac-12 Networks

No. 10 UCLA (19-2, 8-2) in California (9-12, 1-9)

When: 2 p.m. Sunday

Where: Haas Pavilion in Berkeley

TV: Pac-12 Networks

