The UN has released a list of 112 companies operating in Israeli settlements that are considered illegal under international law, including Airbnb, Expedia and TripAdvisor.

The move was applauded by the Palestinians, but slammed by Israel as “shameful” where officials fear the list could be used to boycott companies associated with settlements.

The UN report comes in response to a 2016 UN Human Rights Council resolution calling for a “database for all companies engaged in specific activities related to Israeli settlements in occupied Palestinian territory”.

The UN Office of Rights said that the inclusion of companies in the database is “not a judicial or quasi-judicial procedure” and is not intended.

Among the companies on the list are a series of large international companies, including Airbnb, Alstom, Booking.com and Motorola Solutions.

“I am aware that this issue is and will remain highly controversial,” said Michelle Bachelet, head of UN rights.

But she added that the findings were subject to an “extensive and rigorous assessment process” and the report “reflects the serious consideration given to this unprecedented and very complex mandate”.

Israel, which routinely accuses the UN and especially the Human Rights Council of bias, has quickly slammed its publication on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pointed to retaliation.

“The one who boycots us is being boycotted,” said a statement from his office.

“We strongly reject this despicable effort.”

Foreign Minister Israel Katz described the movement as “a shameful surrender to pressure from countries and organizations that want to harm Israel.”

His Palestinian counterpart Riyad al-Malki has described the publication as “a victory for international law and diplomatic efforts.”

The Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, which advocates a broad embargo from Israel for the treatment of the Palestinians, welcomed the list.

The database was to be released three years ago, but has been repeatedly delayed.

The law firm initially evaluated more than 300 companies.

But the final report published on Wednesday reported to 112 corporate entities that the firm “had reasonable grounds to conclude that it was involved in one or more of the specific activities referred to” in the 2016 resolution.

It said that 94 of the listed companies had their headquarters in Israel, while 18 others were spread over six other countries.

The UN agency said compiling the database had been a “complex process” involving “widespread discussions” with states, think tanks, academics and the companies themselves.

Bruno Stagno, deputy head of the law firm Human Rights Watch, celebrated the publication of the database.

This “must inform all companies: doing business with illegal settlements is helping to commit war crimes,” he said.

Meanwhile, Wednesday’s report emphasized that companies were not doomed to stay in the database forever.

“If there are reasonable grounds to believe that … the company ceases or is no longer involved in the relevant activity, the company would be removed from the database,” the company said.

The report recommends that the database be updated annually and urged the Human Rights Council to appoint a group of independent experts to perform this task.

Israeli settlements based in occupied Palestinian territory are considered a violation of international law and have long been seen as a major obstacle to peace because they are built on land that the Palestinians consider as part of their future state.

More than 600,000 Jewish settlers live in the West Bank and East Jerusalem between three million Palestinians, often with high tensions.

