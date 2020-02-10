Advertisement

Under armor (UAA) – Get the report (UA) – Get Report is usually a volatile earnings driver. And with the fourth quarter earnings report released Tuesday before the opening, investors will find out if another big step is ahead.

When the apparel and footwear company in Baltimore reported its last quarterly results in early November, the stock was hammered. One day after the profit, the stock fell 19%, almost bringing Under Armor to 52-week lows.

After a few months of under armor falling below $ 20, the stock finally picked up some momentum and has rallied ever since. Investors are concerned that the current report will disappoint and take some of these gains.

While the numbers may be fine, concerns about China and the effects of the corona virus could cause investors to be cautious about Under Armor stocks.

Let’s take a closer look at the charts before the earnings.

Armor trading share

Daily chart of the Under Armor share

Chart courtesy of Stockcharts.com

The charts for Under Armor stock are very interesting at the moment.

From the lows in November, Under Armor stocks rallied and rose 30% in about a month. This rally brought the stock price towards $ 22, where it topped twice and moved down.

While it initially exceeded the falling 200-day moving average, it couldn’t survive beyond that. Now this important moving average is slowly pushing UAA shares down. However, the rising 50-day moving average and $ 20, both of which are supportive, speak for the bulls.

So now we have this type of wedging to give up the pattern after a strong rally from the lows. This is in addition to considerable range support and resistance, as well as an important moving average of support and an important moving average of resistance.

Do you see why I called this graphic very interesting?

Now to the unfortunate part: playing before winning is simply a game of chance. We’ll have to see how the stock reacts when the company reports profits – whether the bulls or bears take control.

Currently, option markets are pricing in a 12.5% ​​move in both directions by the end of the week.

If the stock can rally the strength, it will drive Under Armor stocks above the $ 21-22 range and the 200-day average.

This will put the bulls in the driver’s seat, provided this previous resistance level can serve as support. In this area, $ 24 is put on the table, and Under Armor can begin to fill its July gap towards $ 27.

Should the post-earnings move lead to a decline rather than a rally, $ 20 and the 50-day moving average are unlikely to provide support as they are already nearby. If they do, the bulls will still have some control, although the stock is likely to remain a battleground.

The table is below the January low of $ 19.50 and the level of $ 17.

Conclusion: In a post-win rally, you find Under Armor closes above the 200-day moving average. Over $ 22 is even better.

Check if the UAA stocks lose the 50-day moving average. Below the January low and this stock could have a lot more downside potential.

