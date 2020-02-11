Advertisement

BALTIMORE – Under Armor plunges into premarket trading after expecting major financial damage from the virus outbreak in China and separately declaring that it may have to restructure at the cost of hundreds of millions of dollars this year.

The sportswear company expects the virus outbreak in China to reduce first-quarter sales by $ 50 million to $ 60 million. In addition, pre-tax charges of $ 325 million to $ 425 million related to restructuring will be examined this year. The company announced Tuesday that it could boost the opening of its flagship store in New York City.

The Baltimore company recorded a loss of $ 15.3 million, or 3 cents a share, in the fourth quarter of 2019. Adjusted earnings were 10 cents per share, in line with the expectations of the analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. However, sales of $ 1.44 billion did not meet Wall Street forecasts.

Under Armor Inc. expects sales to decline in the low single-digit percentage range over the previous year. The result should be between 10 and 13 cents per share.

The shares fell 13% before the opening bell.

