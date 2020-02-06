Advertisement

OTTAWA –

The evacuated people from Wuhan expected to arrive in Canada on Friday with two weeks of isolation because they confined themselves to their assigned motel rooms at a base of Canadian forces in southern Ontario, where they were checked for signs of the new corona virus.

Public health officials and members of the armed forces have said they hope to keep Canadian evacuees as safe and comfortable as possible during 14 days of mandatory isolation at Canadian Forces Base Trenton to protect against the possible spread of infectious diseases.

That means I have already passed an unprecedented quarantine in Wuhan, a city of 11 million in central China at the center of the outbreak.

“It will be very stressful for them,” Federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu warned Thursday.

Support for social and mental health will be available because they are placed on the base in an even further isolation, even from each other.

“This is part of the stress of a quarantine situation,” Hajdu said.

“Individuals will have to find ways to deal with very little movement at the base.”

Canada did not call for a public health emergency in the aftermath of the corona virus, but as part of an emergency order under the Federal Quarantine Act, it has the power to prevent those returning from Wuhan from leaving the base.

So far, there are no indications that any of the 176 Canadians boarding the first government-chartered flight from Wuhan show signs of the disease.

They will take a short bus ride to Yukon Lodge, a motel with 290 rooms on the base, usually reserved for soldiers and their families. There they will be locked up in their room during the quarantine period and meals prepared by the army will be delivered.

Families stay together.

Hajdu said the staff, including the Red Cross, will visit the rooms to check their health and well-being.

People in quarantine receive clothes, diapers, baby food, games and other things they need.

The rooms are usually set up with single or queen-sized beds, but the army is busy rearranging rooms to accommodate families so that they can stay together. They each have a private bathroom, broadband internet, a TV with DVD player, a fridge and a microwave.

Military officials have assured the people around CFB Trenton that the risk of transfer is low.

“These returnees are healthy Canadians,” Maj.-Gen. Andrew Downes, general surgeon of the Canadian armed forces, told the Commons health committee on Wednesday. “There is of course a risk that one or more of them may have been exposed to this virus, but I think the risk is low.”

Earlier this week, Ontario’s chief health officer, Dr. David Williams, warned that passengers should be checked for more than just possible symptoms of the new corona virus.

“We’re looking at the facilities there,” Williams said Monday in Toronto.

“Is it sufficient, is it good shelter and decent food? All those daily needs will be met, because these people who come this way must be treated that way.”

After two weeks, when the threat of the virus that finally manifests itself has finally disappeared, the evacuees are taken to the airports of Ottawa, Montreal or Toronto for the final part of the journey home.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 6, 2020.

