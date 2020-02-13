The number of Americans making new unemployment claims rose slightly less during the week, indicating that layoffs are still incredibly low and the country’s longest economic expansion is expected to continue into the future.

Initial claims for unemployment benefits rose 2,000 in the week of February 8 to 205,000 seasonally adjusted, according to data from the Department of Labor on Thursday.

That was less than the 210,000 estimated by economists. The number of the previous week was revised by 1,000.

Weekly unemployment claims can be volatile, but have recently stabilized at a very low level. The four-week moving average, which compensates for part of this volatility, remained unchanged at 212,000.

Unemployment claims are a proxy for layoffs. Persistently low claims suggest that employers are sticking to workers, even though the economy showed signs of slowing in the second half of 2019.

The job offers have been closed for two months. These measure job advertisements from employers wishing to fill vacancies. The decline may not indicate a weakening labor market. Rather, this could show that employers are looking for training and capital investments to increase production due to the very limited workforce available.

Continued claims are reported with a one week delay. The number of Americans receiving unemployment benefits after their first week fell by 61,000 in the week of February 1 to 1.70 million.