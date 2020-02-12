Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants, sharply criticized Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg on Wednesday, arguing that he maintains a “gross myth” about union worker health care.

The union president, who represents approximately 50,000 members nationwide, previously supported Senator Bernie Sanders and his proposed Medicare for All signature. Nelson questioned a tweet posted by Buttigieg on Wednesday morning, indicating that Sander’s health policy ideas would harm union workers.

“There are 14 million union workers in America who have fought hard for strong, employer-provided health care. Medicare for those who want it protects their plans and the freedom of union members to choose the best coverage for them,” the former said South Bend, Indiana, wrote the mayor.

But Nelson replied quickly, tweeted the post again, arguing that Buttigieg’s assessment was misleading.

Healthcare doesn’t work for profit, @PeteButtigieg. It kills people and puts working people in financial ruin. The whole country knows. Collective bargaining is about problem solving. Don’t use unions to promote division – that’s only good for the profiteers. #WeNeedCare

– Sara Nelson (@FlyingWithSara), February 12, 2020

“This is insulting and dangerous. Stop upholding this gross myth. Not every union member has union health plans to protect it. Those who have it have to fight like hell to keep it. If you believe in Labor, you would You understand A human injury is an injury to everyone, “wrote the union president.

A spokesman for the Buttigieg campaign referred Newsweek to the candidate’s comments during an MSNBC interview on Wednesday morning.

“Nevada is a good example of a place where there are many union workers who sometimes made wage concessions to get great plans,” said Buttigieg. “I’m thinking, for example, of cook workers. Lots of people in the AFL-CIO who prioritize healthcare as an issue, and they’re not interested in Senator Sander’s vision to eliminate all private plans because they actually fought for good health care they just have. “

In an interview with Hill.TV in August last year, Nelson claimed that Medicare for All had “broad support” within the union community. “This is really something very unifying for union members across the country and for all the people who care about them, who are not union members and do not have access to the same health care,” she said.

Nelson also noted that companies regularly came to union leaders to say that they could no longer afford the rising health care costs and that many unions were forced to negotiate cuts in coverage. “The discussion is always about how we can minimize erosion damage,” she said.

“@BernieSanders knows that we need to make sure that healthcare is reformed to ensure that everyone is cared for – otherwise we’ll all be lost,” Nelson tweeted last July during the second round of democratic debates.

The Sanders campaign has regularly touted its growing list of national, state, and local union notices. At the national level, the campaign was officially supported by the American Postal Workers Union, the National Nurses United, the National Union of Healthcare Workers (which Senator Elizabeth Warren supported) and the United Electrical, Radio and Machine Workers of America.

Pete Buttigieg speaks at his first night watch on February 11th in Nashua, New Hampshire.

Win McNamee / Getty

While Buttigieg campaigned for strong OSH support and union strengthening – as did Sanders, Warren and former Vice President Joe Biden – the former mayor struggled to get support from the unions. Buttigieg’s tweet and comments on MSNBC appear to be targeting the criticism of the Nevada Culinary Workers Union’s Sanders’ Medicare for All proposal ahead of the state rallies on February 22.

When Sanders celebrated his victory in the New Hampshire area code on Tuesday evening, the Nevada union, which represents some 60,000 workers, launched a campaign with physical leaflets, emails, and text stating that the senator wanted union health care ” break up”.

Many union members across the country have raised concerns about Sanders’ plan and said it would eliminate the healthcare benefits that they have gained through substantial negotiation efforts. However, some analysts and union leaders have concluded that a Medicare for All system would actually provide better health care to most union workers across the country.

Buttigieg has suggested creating a Medicare for All system that allows people to choose a government-run insurance plan. At the same time, they could keep their private insurance instead. Buttigieg’s critics, however, argue that such a system would undermine serious health care reform as private insurance companies would continue to have an impact.

Senator Bernie Sanders will discuss Medicare for All legislation on Capitol Hill on September 13, 2017.

JIM WATSON / AFP / Getty

In particular, Sanders’ health insurance plan would not “end” insurance benefits for anyone. Instead, it calls for all Americans to switch to universal, government-sponsored insurance that, as the candidate argues, would eliminate deductibles and co-payments while expanding coverage.

Sanders and Buttigieg have emerged as early frontrunners for the Democratic Party nomination. While the results of Iowa’s gatherings have not yet been finalized, Buttigieg appears to have narrowly won two “equivalents of the state delegates” or about 0.1 percent. But Sanders won the state’s referendum with more than 2,600 votes, and both contenders have declared victory. In New Hampshire, Sanders was the clear winner on Tuesday, but Buttigieg had a very tight second place.

Nationwide, Sanders is now the leader in most national surveys. Buttigieg is still relatively low and ranks fourth or fifth in most surveys. Both candidates hope for a strong end in Nevada later this month to strengthen their top spot. However, recent surveys indicate that the race between Sanders and Biden will take place in the state where Buttigieg ranks fourth or fifth.