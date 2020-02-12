Sen. Bernie Sanders’ “Medicare for All” proposal could be a major blow to health insurers when he becomes president, but his victory on Democratic Primary Tuesday in New Hampshire is helping to boost health stocks.

Why?

The reason is simple: some see Sander’s rise as a good thing for Donald Trump’s re-election opportunities and therefore a no-go for Sanders’ health plan.

UnitedHealth shares (UNH) – Get Report rose 3.33% to $ 300.46 and Cigna (CI) – Get Report grew 3.11% to $ 221.82. Humana (TO HUM) – Get Report rose 4.3% to $ 372.45, Anthem (ANTM) – Get Report grew 3.7% to $ 290.25 and Centene (CNC) – Get Report rose 3.47% to $ 65.92.

Raymond James said in a note that Sanders’ position on the far left of the political spectrum will make it difficult for Sanders to get past President Trump.

“The usual wisdom was that an increase in Sanders would be bad for the markets. However, the market seems to view the current state of affairs as a win-win-win scenario, ”the release said.

The first win for the markets, according to Raymond James, is that Trump’s re-election is positive for stocks.

The second win is that a “Sanders nomination / controversial convention increases the likelihood of a Trump victory and possibly even a purely republican government, which also has a positive effect on stocks.”

The third win, according to Raymond Hames, is that a “moderate candidate who appears as a candidate … is also seen as a win. Although Trump can lose against an established moderate candidate, this would be a comparatively positive outcome for the new president’s policies not out of the norm. “

Taking all of this into account, Sanders’ primary victories could have the opposite market effect than expected.

“The Building Sanders wave may produce the opposite response than the negative response originally expected (unless another macro event changes the narrative),” said Raymond James.